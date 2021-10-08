Bigg Boss Marathi Season 3 Elimination: Santosh Chaudhary Aka Dadus To Get Out Of The House?

Bigg Boss Marathi 3 is very much close to complete its third week, and fans can't wait to know the name of the first eliminated contestant of the Mahesh Manjrekar show. For the unversed, Vishhal Nikam, Sneha Wagh, Surekha Kudachi, Trupti Desai, Akshay Waghmare and Santosh Chaudhary aka Dadus have been nominated for the eviction.

The Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Chavadi special will be telecast on Saturday and Sunday this week. And in the last episode, the host Mahesh Manjrekar had already said that there would be an elimination next weekend. Ever since the voting lines started, fans started voting for their respective favourite contestants. Amidst all, the latest voting trend of Bigg Boss Marathi 3 shows that Santosh Chaudhary aka Dadus could get eliminated this week from the Bigg Boss Marathi 3 house.

According to the Bigg Boss Marathi 3 voting trends, Vishhal Nikam, Sneha Wagh and Trupti Desai are leading in the list, while Akshay Waghmare, Surekha Kudachi and Santosh Chaudhary are in the bottom three. Notably, Dadus is standing last on the list, hence, there are high chances of him getting eliminated from the show. However, there is no official confirmation about the same.

Talking about his journey, Santosh Chaudhary aka Dadus won many hearts in the first week with his performance. However, in the second and ongoing third week, his performance rate started declining in the show. The Agri-Koli singer was hardly seen in the last few episodes of Bigg Boss Marathi 3. Let us tell you, Kirtankar Shivleela Patil had quit the show last week due to her health issues.