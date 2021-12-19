Bigg Boss Marathi Season 3 Elimination: Sonali Patil Gets Out Of The House?

Bigg Boss Marathi 3's grand finale is just a week away, and fans are eager to know who will reach the finale of the show. Let us tell you, Vishhal Nikam has already won the 'Ticket To Finale' task and become the first finalist of the Mahesh Manjrekar show. For the unversed, Sonali Patil, Vikas Patil, Utkarsh Shinde and Mira Jagannath are nominated this week. And, we recently got to know who got eliminated this week.

According to the latest reports, Sonali Patil has reportedly got eliminated from the show. Yes, you read that right! The diva was standing second in the final voting trend, however, she got out of the show just a week before the grand finale of Bigg Boss Marathi 3. Well, it is indeed shocking news for her fans. Let us tell you, Mira Jagannath was standing last in the voting trend, while Utkarsh Shinde was in the third position. Vikas Patil was in the top position. After her elimination announcement, Meenal, Vikas and Vishhal got emotional.

Talking about Sonali Patil's Bigg Boss journey, she shared a good bond of friendship with Meenal Shah, Vikas Patil and Vishhal Nikam. Ahead of the finale, she had a major fight with Meenal and Vishhal. Notably, she developed some special feelings towards Vishhal, however, the latter refused her proposal.

In one of the weekend episodes, Vishhal also made some personal comments against her. Since then, she was not on talking terms with him. On the other hand, the actress also caught everyone's attention with her entertaining personality. For the unversed, she has featured in several popular shows such as Vaiju No. 01, Devmanus and so on.