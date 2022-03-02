Bombay HC Grants Protection From Arrest To Mahesh Manjrekar In Obscenity Case

On Tuesday (March 1), Bombay High Court granted protection from arrest to Nay Varan Bhat Loncha Kon Nai Koncha director Mahesh Manjrekar and the producer of the film, in the case relating to obscene scenes involving minors. For the unversed, social activist Seema Deshpande had filed a plea against the director, in which she had taken an objection over the bold scenes involving children.

According to the latest development in the case, the Bombay High Court has directed the police to not take any coercive action against the director Mahesh Manjrekar and the film's team, who had an FIR registered against them, under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Advocate Ravi Suryavanshi along with Advocate Swapnil Ambure led by Sr Advocate Ponda released a statement with ETimes TV, in which they opened up about the court's direction. They said, "The Hon'ble Court has protected the director and producers of the movie 'Nay Varan Bhat Loncha Kon Nai Koncha' from arrest. Further, directions are issued to the State Police to not take any coercive action against them. We would be extending our full cooperation to the investigation."

Mahesh Manjrekar's lawyer argued that the film had no such scene and those scenes were only part of the trailer, which was eventually removed from YouTube. Ambure said, "Court took notice of the fact that the questionable trailer was taken down and the movie released after getting the CBFC's Censor Certification."

In February 2022, Mahesh Manjrekar had filed a petition in HC seeking for the case to be quashed and sought interim protection from arrest. Talking about Nay Varan Bhat Loncha Kon Nai Koncha stars Prem Dharmadhikari, Varad Nagwekar, Nupur Dudwadkar, Rohit Haldikar, Umesh Jagtap, Chhaya Kadam, Atul Kale, Savita Malpekar, Ashwini Kulkarni, Dhananjay Mandrekar, Shashank Shende, Kashmera Shah and others in pivotal roles. The film was released on January 14, 2022 in cinema halls.