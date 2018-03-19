 »   »   » 'Bot Lavin Tithe Gudgulya' (1978) - A Glance through Old Memories

Dada Kondke was and will always be remembered as the comedy king of Marathi cinema. Comedy in Marathi cinema became world famous mainly because of Dada Kondke. His name was recorded in the Guinness Book of World Records after he gave a series of nine consecutive hits in Marathi films. Kondke's film dialogues are usually famous for its double meaning. 'Bot Lavin Tithe Gudgulya' was a complete comedy drama starring Kondke along with actress Usha Chavan. The film was crafted with a popular song 'Dhagala lagli kalla…' that is rendered even today.

'Bot Lavin Tithe Gudgulya' still remains a cult film in the history of Marathi cinema and is still fondly remembered and evoked by the audiences.

Source: Marathidhamaal