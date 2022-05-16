Cannes 2022: These Marathi Films To Be Screened At The Cannes Film Festival

One of the most prestigious international film festivals in the world, Cannes Film Festival 2022 will be held from May 17 to May 28. This year's festival will be a special one for all the Indians as India is selected as the 'Country Of Honour'. Interestingly, many Indian films will be screened at the famous film festival.

If we talk about Marathi cinema, there are four popular films that are all set to be screened at the Cannes Film Festival 2022. Jitendra Joshi's Godavari is one of the key films that will be shown at the festival. Apart from that, films such as Potra, Karkhanisanchi Waari and Ticha Shahar Hona will also be screened at CFF.

Members of the selection process Ashok Rane, Satish Jakatdar, Kishori Shahane-Vij, Dheeraj Meshram, Manoj Kadam, Mahendra Teredesai and Dilip Thakur have chosen these additional three films for the Film Marketing Department of Cannes Film Festival 2022. The committee has reviewed 32 films and decided to recommend these three films for the festival.

Well, the Marathi films' screening at the international festival would attract more western audiences to Marathi cinema. We must say, Marathi cinema is indeed grabbing everyone's attention on the global level.