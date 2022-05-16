Cannes 2022: These Marathi Films To Be Screened At The Cannes Film Festival

One
of
the
most
prestigious
international
film
festivals
in
the
world,
Cannes
Film
Festival
2022
will
be
held
from
May
17
to
May
28.
This
year's
festival
will
be
a
special
one
for
all
the
Indians
as
India
is
selected
as
the
'Country
Of
Honour'.
Interestingly,
many
Indian
films
will
be
screened
at
the
famous
film
festival.
If
we
talk
about
Marathi
cinema,
there
are
four
popular
films
that
are
all
set
to
be
screened
at
the
Cannes
Film
Festival
2022.
Jitendra
Joshi's
Godavari
is
one
of
the
key
films
that
will
be
shown
at
the
festival.
Apart
from
that,
films
such
as
Potra,
Karkhanisanchi
Waari
and
Ticha
Shahar
Hona
will
also
be
screened
at
CFF.
Members
of
the
selection
process
Ashok
Rane,
Satish
Jakatdar,
Kishori
Shahane-Vij,
Dheeraj
Meshram,
Manoj
Kadam,
Mahendra
Teredesai
and
Dilip
Thakur
have
chosen
these
additional
three
films
for
the
Film
Marketing
Department
of
Cannes
Film
Festival
2022.
The
committee
has
reviewed
32
films
and
decided
to
recommend
these
three
films
for
the
festival.
Well,
the
Marathi
films' screening
at
the
international
festival
would
attract
more
western
audiences
to
Marathi
cinema.
We
must
say,
Marathi
cinema
is
indeed
grabbing
everyone's
attention
on
the
global
level.