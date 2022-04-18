    For Quick Alerts
      Catch The Trailer Of Sonyliv’s Marathi Original Pet Puraan

      Pet Puraan brings to light the clash in mindsets and priorities between a modern-day, working couple who do not wish for kids and their respective families, who have a more traditional approach towards what completes a family. How will their families & society react to their unconventional choices? To Find out more watch the Trailer.

      Streaming from 6th May on Sony LIV, the show stars Saie Tamhankar as Anjali and Lalit Prabhakar as Atul. Pet Puraan is created and written by Director Dnyanesh Zoting and is produced by Ranjit Gugle of Huge Productions.

      Pet Puraan will stream in Marathi, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Bengali. YouTube Link:

      Story first published: Monday, April 18, 2022, 23:15 [IST]
