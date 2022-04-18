Catch The Trailer Of Sonyliv’s Marathi Original Pet Puraan

Pet
Puraan
brings
to
light
the
clash
in
mindsets
and
priorities
between
a
modern-day,
working
couple
who
do
not
wish
for
kids
and
their
respective
families,
who
have
a
more
traditional
approach
towards
what
completes
a
family.
How
will
their
families
&
society
react
to
their
unconventional
choices?
To
Find
out
more
watch
the
Trailer.
Streaming
from
6th
May
on
Sony
LIV,
the
show
stars
Saie
Tamhankar
as
Anjali
and
Lalit
Prabhakar
as
Atul.
Pet
Puraan
is
created
and
written
by
Director
Dnyanesh
Zoting
and
is
produced
by
Ranjit
Gugle
of
Huge
Productions.