 »   »   » Chandal Chaukadi (1978) - A Glance through Old Memories

A high voltage family drama 'Chandal Chaukadi' was a well-made package of accurate characterization, supported by stunning performances by Usha Chavhan, Yashwant Datt, Mohan Kothivan, Shanta Tambe, Maya Jadhav, Leela Gandhi, Ram Nagarkar and Nilu Phule in prominent roles.

Directed by Prabhakar Nayak, 'Chandal Chaukadi' was a super hit blockbuster which was produced by Gangaram Mathfod and has beautiful songs like Aag Aag Chohikade, Deva Gajanana and Ektich Firat Hote Mi by music director Ram Kadam and sung by Suresh Wadkar and Usha Mangeshkar are so popular that they are rendered even today.

'Chandal Chaukadi' still remains a cult film in the history of Marathi cinema and is still fondly remembered and evoked by the audiences.

Source: Marathidhamaal

