Chandramukhi 5 Days Box Office Collection: Amruta Khanvilkar’s Film Is Another HIT In Marathi Cinema

Amruta Khanvilkar and Addinath Kothare starrer Chandramukhi is winning the hearts of the masses. Directed by Prasad Oak, the film was released on April 29, 2022 and received mixed reviews from critics. Surprisingly, with the positive word of mouth, cine-goers gave a solid response to the latest Marathi film.

For the unversed, Chandramukhi had collected Rs 1.21 Crore and 2.53 Crore on Friday and Saturday respectively. After that, the film reportedly witnessed a dip in its collection but fared well at the box office. If reports are to be believed, the Amruta Khanvilkar-starrer collected Rs 1.9 Crore on Sunday. The film also earned Rs 0.80 Crore and 0.98 Crore on Monday and Tuesday respectively.

Chandramukhi Movie Review: An Earnest Amruta Khanvilkar In A Film That Has Its Moments

Chandramukhi: Five Reasons To Watch Amruta Khanvilkar's Film In Theatres

Overall, Chandramukhi has collected Rs 7.42 Crore in five days. Wednesday's numbers are yet to come. Interestingly, Chandramukhi was made on a budget of Rs 5 Crore, which makes the film a moderate success at the box office. Well, after the pandemic where Bollywood films are still trying to make good numbers at the box office, Marathi films such as Jhimma, Pawankhind and now Chandramukhi managed to make good business at the box office.

Talking about Chandramukhi, the film is a love story of a politician and a Lavani dancer. The political drama also stars Mrunmayee Deshpande, Mohan Agashe, Sameer Choughule and others in pivotal roles. The film has music composed by Ajay-Atul, and cinematography is handled by Sanjay Memane.