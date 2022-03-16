Chandramukhi: Addinath Kothare Plays The Lead Role In Prasad Oak’s Directorial Venture

Addinath Kothare, who was last seen in 83, will be seen playing the lead role in Prasad Oak's next directorial venture, Chandramukhi. Recently, in an interview with Times of India, Addinath officially announced that he is playing the role of Daulat Deshmane in the film. For the unversed, Chandramukhi marks a comeback of the actor as he was last seen in the Marathi film, 15th August.

When asked about his break from the Marathi cinema, Addinath Kothare said that he was waiting for a good script and character. He feels that he has got matured as an actor, and his patience paid off with Chandramukhi.

Addinath is very excited for the film as his role of Daulat Deshmane is very special for him. While speaking about his casting for the film, the Zapatlela 2 actor said, "In March 2020, I ran into Prasad and his wife Manjiri, and he asked me if I was available around May for a grand film that he was planning. We spoke for a bit and decided to connect again in a couple of days."

Due to the lockdown, Prasad and Addinath couldn't meet each other to discuss the script of Chandramukhi. Finally, after a year, their meeting happened in July 2021. "Prasad and I met and he narrated the story, which is based on Vishwas Patil's novel by the same name. The moment he was done, I told him I was on board. I left the three other projects that I was going to do, to be part of this film because this was the kind of role I was waiting for. I play a politician in Chandramukhi," Addinath Kothare added.

Let us tell you, Addinath made his Bollywood debut with Ranveer Singh-starrer 83. The film received positive response from critics as well as the masses. Now, fans are looking forward to see him in a completely different avatar in Chandramukhi, which is releasing on April 29, 2022 in theatres.