Chandramukhi: Five Reasons To Watch Amruta Khanvilkar’s Film In Theatres
Marathi film Chandramukhi has been breaking several records at the box office. The film which was released on April 29, 2022, has minted Rs 3.74 Crore at the box office in the first two days. For the unversed, the Prasad Oak directorial has received a mixed response from the critics, but a positive response from the masses. More than 75 shows are running housefull in Maharashtra.
Chandramukhi stars Amruta Khanvilkar, Addinath Kothare, Mrunmayee Deshpande, Mohan Agashe, Sameer Choughule and others in key roles. Amidst all, we have recently pointed out 5 reasons why one should watch Chandramukhi in theatres near you. Let's have a look-
Amruta Khanvilkar And Mrunmayee Deshpande
Amruta
Khanvilkar
finally
hit
it
out
of
the
park
with
her
powerful
performance
as
Chandra
in
Chandramukhi.
She
looks
beautiful
in
each
frame
of
the
film.
She
is
undoubtedly
one
of
the
finest
dancers
in
the
Marathi
Film
Industry,
but
after
Chandramukhi,
people
would
now
consider
her
as
an
actress.
She
delivered
her
lines
with
much
sincerity
and
conveyed
the
pain
and
emotions
of
Lavani
dancers
through
her
eyes
and
dialogues.
Amruta
indeed
stole
the
limelight.
Apart from Amruta, an actress who managed to grab everyone's attention is Mrunmayee Deshpande. The popular Marathi actress played the role of Addinath Kothare's wife in the film, and oh my god! she looks stunning as Damayanti. Her anger and grief looks convincing on screen after learning about her husband's affair with Chandramukhi. Mrunamayee's character brings a twist to the narrative.
Music
One of the USPs of Chandramukhi is its music. Composers Ajay-Atul have given a fresh album to the Marathi audience which reflects Maharashtra's folk culture in every song. All songs of Chandramukhi are just perfect and fit well in the film's narrative. Full marks to Ajay-Atul's music for Chandramukhi.
Dialogues
As we all know, Chandramukhi is based on the novel of the same name penned by Vishwas Patil. On the other hand, Chinmay Mandlekar has done full justice to Vishwas Patil's story by penning the screenplay and dialogues of the film. The dialogues of Chandramukhi are hard-hitting and meaningful. Right from poetry to the climax scene, each line in the film is clap-worthy.
Cinematography
We wouldn't be wrong if we call Chandramukhi a Marathi version of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's larger-than-life films. Right from the red-light area Sarang Phata to parliament house, DOP Sanjay Memane made all the moments beautiful through his lens. Each and every scene in Chandramukhi looks like a painting and full marks to Sanjay Memane's cinematography. Especially, the climax scene deserves a standing ovation for Memane's creativity. For that, you have to watch the film in the theatre!
Direction
Prasad Oak deserves distinction marks for his direction. Although it is not his best, it is a good one. The actor-director knows what the audiences want to see. We must say, he worked hard work on the film. Overall, Chandramukhi is worth watching in theatres!