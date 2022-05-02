Chandramukhi: Five Reasons To Watch Amruta Khanvilkar’s Film In Theatres

Amruta Khanvilkar And Mrunmayee Deshpande

Amruta Khanvilkar finally hit it out of the park with her powerful performance as Chandra in Chandramukhi. She looks beautiful in each frame of the film. She is undoubtedly one of the finest dancers in the Marathi Film Industry, but after Chandramukhi, people would now consider her as an actress. She delivered her lines with much sincerity and conveyed the pain and emotions of Lavani dancers through her eyes and dialogues. Amruta indeed stole the limelight.



Apart from Amruta, an actress who managed to grab everyone's attention is Mrunmayee Deshpande. The popular Marathi actress played the role of Addinath Kothare's wife in the film, and oh my god! she looks stunning as Damayanti. Her anger and grief looks convincing on screen after learning about her husband's affair with Chandramukhi. Mrunamayee's character brings a twist to the narrative.

Music

One of the USPs of Chandramukhi is its music. Composers Ajay-Atul have given a fresh album to the Marathi audience which reflects Maharashtra's folk culture in every song. All songs of Chandramukhi are just perfect and fit well in the film's narrative. Full marks to Ajay-Atul's music for Chandramukhi.

Dialogues

As we all know, Chandramukhi is based on the novel of the same name penned by Vishwas Patil. On the other hand, Chinmay Mandlekar has done full justice to Vishwas Patil's story by penning the screenplay and dialogues of the film. The dialogues of Chandramukhi are hard-hitting and meaningful. Right from poetry to the climax scene, each line in the film is clap-worthy.

Cinematography

We wouldn't be wrong if we call Chandramukhi a Marathi version of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's larger-than-life films. Right from the red-light area Sarang Phata to parliament house, DOP Sanjay Memane made all the moments beautiful through his lens. Each and every scene in Chandramukhi looks like a painting and full marks to Sanjay Memane's cinematography. Especially, the climax scene deserves a standing ovation for Memane's creativity. For that, you have to watch the film in the theatre!

Direction

Prasad Oak deserves distinction marks for his direction. Although it is not his best, it is a good one. The actor-director knows what the audiences want to see. We must say, he worked hard work on the film. Overall, Chandramukhi is worth watching in theatres!