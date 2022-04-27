Chandramukhi Music Review: Musician Duo Ajay-Atul’s Songs Are Tribute To Maharashtra’s Folk Culture

Chandra

Chandramukhi's title song 'Chandra' has become everyone's favourite on social media. Many people have started making reels on the song. Amruta Khanvilkar is indeed grabbing everyone's attention with her amazing dance performance. Full marks to Shreya Ghoshal's voice and beautiful lyrics penned by Guru Thakur. The song looks beautiful and Ajay-Atul's music will make you shake your leg. Choreographers Ashish Patil and Deepali Vichare have not left any stone unturned to show the authentic lavani.

To Chand Rati

Since the film has a love story between MP Daulatrao Deshmane and Lavani Samradhini Chandra, Ajay-Atul and Guru Thakur made sure to include a passionate romantic song in the film. 'To Chand Rati' sung by Shreya Ghoshal shows a beautiful bond and chemistry between Addinath and Amruta. Each frame of the song looks beautiful and will make you feel loved.

Bai Ga

'Bai Ga' is the song that shows Chandra's actual emotions for Daulat Deshmane. Aarya Ambekar's melodious voice and Guru Thakur's lyrics will touch the core of your heart. The song is simply magic on the screen, and it is a delight to see Amruta Khanvilkar doing 'baithakichi lavani' choreographed by Ashish Patil and Deepali Vichare. However, the song is a bit slow and youngsters could not connect as much as they did with 'Chandra'.

Sawal Jawab

'Sawal Jawab' from Chandramukhi is the newest song of the film. Interestingly, Prajakta Mali is featured in the song along with Amruta Khanvilkar. The jugalbandi between the two divas is worth watching. Ajay and Atul haven't missed any chance to show the nuances of Maharashtra's folk culture through their beautiful music. The song is sung by Madhura Datar, Priyanka Barve and Vishvajeet Borvankar. 'Sawal Jawab' is choreographed by Ashish and Deepali.

Chandramukhi Music Verdict

After hearing and watching all the Chandramukhi songs, we would like to give 4 out of 5 stars to the music composed by Ajay-Atul.