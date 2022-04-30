Chandramukhi Sets Record For Marathi Cinema, Collects Rs 1.21 Crore On First Day At The Box Office

Marathi's biggest ever spectacular drama Chandramukhi has created magic even at the box office. The film set off on an impressive start, collecting Rs 1.21 Crore as first day collections. It has emerged as one of the finest gems winning audiences' hearts all over the country.

Marathi cinema which usually receives great appreciation for the kind of content they have been creating to entertain the masses has been reaching the global level. Chandramukhi has set a huge benchmark for other films in the industry to follow. The film was released on 29th April 2022 in cinemas across the country.

Audiences and critics have declared the film a superhit in every department. The film's cast received special mentions for their path-breaking performances. Preceded by massive promotions, the film was already riding on great expectations. Interestingly being compared to legendary hit Devdas, the film scored high on music, cinematography, costume and dialogues. Directed by Prasad Oak, the film is adapted from Vishwas Patil's famous novel of the same name.

An Ajay- Atul musical, the magnum opus is a tragic romantic tale set in the 80s and captures the colliding worlds of politics and tamasha. It sees Amruta Khanvilkar and Addinath Kothare play impressive leads.