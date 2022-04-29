Chandramukhi Star Amruta Khanvilkar Becomes The First Ever Marathi Actor To Have Her Poster On Aircraft

Amruta Khanvilkar has been grabbing everyone's attention with her amazing dance moves and acting skills in her recently released film Chandramukhi. After watching the promos of the film, many people said that the queen is back in her best avatar and is all set to rule the Marathi Film Industry. Let us tell you, Chandramukhi makers didn't miss any chance to promote the film in the best way possible.

Interestingly, Amruta Khanvilkar recently become the first-ever Marathi actor to have her poster on an aircraft. Isn't it amazing? The Chandramukhi star shared a statement with the media, in which she called her film Chandramukhi special for her. She said, "Chandramukhi is really really special, not just for me but for my entire team as well. We want to show the world how rich our country is in terms of content that we create."

Amruta further stated, "When somebody suggested this idea of taking our film to a national level with having posters pasted across aircraft, we thought why not. What if nobody has done it before in Marathi cinema, there is always a first time."

Talking about Chandramukhi, the film also starts Addinath Kothare as the male lead. The film also has Mrunmayee Deshpande, Mohan Agashe, Sameer Chaughule and many others in pivotal roles. The film is based on the life of a Lavani dancer who faces an unexpected incident in her life that gives her life a different turn. The film is directed by National award-winning actor-director Prasad Oak, and produced by Akshay Bardapurkar under his banner Planet Marathi.