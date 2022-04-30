Chandramukhi To Get More Shows Due To Runway 34 & Heropanti 2’s Poor Performance At Box Office In Maharashtra

April 29, 2022 turned out to be a big day in Indian cinema. Yesterday, two big Hindi films Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria starrer Heropanti 2 and Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn-starrer Runway 34 have been released in theatres. On the other hand, Amruta Khanvilkar and Addinath Kothare's much-awaited Marathi film Chandramukhi has also been released on the same date. Interestingly, after the release, Chandramukhi has been receiving positive response from the critics as well as the masses.

On the other hand, big budget Bollywood films Heropanti 2 and Runway 34 received mixed response from the masses as well as critics. After seeing the audience's choice for Chandramukhi over Runway 34 and Heropanti 2 in Maharashtra, the exhibitors have asked the makers to increase the shows of the Marathi film in the Marathi speaking state.

The distributor of Chandramukhi, Ankit from Sunshine Studio told Times of India, "Both Hindi releases have got a poor response and 'Chandramukhi' has been liked by the audience, so the exhibitors are asking us to increase the shows. We have already added a few shows from tonight and by the weekend the show are expected to go up by 50 to 100 shows. Since Chandramukhi is a Marathi film it is bound to get good advantage on Maharashtra Day on May 1."

The trade analyst Atul Mohan also informed the portal that Chandramukhi is getting tremendous response at the box office. Hence, audience are demanding for more shows of Chandramukhi. He said, "Exhibitors from smaller towns in Maharashtra are replacing the recent releases with Chandramukhi shows."

Looks like Chandramukhi is all set to break several records at the box office. Let us tell you, after the pandemic, several Marathi films such as Jhimma and Pawankhind performed exceedingly well at the box office. Reportedly, Chandramukhi has minted Rs 1.21 Crore at the box office on its opening day. Recently, Amruta Khanvilkar visited a cinema hall in Pune during the special screening of Chandramukhi for women. Have a look at the exclusive pictures.

Coming back to Chandramukhi, the film is directed by Prasad Oak. It also stars Mrunmayee Deshpande, Mohan Agashe, Sameer Choughule and others in key roles. The film is a love story of a politician and a Lavani dancer. The songs of Chandramukhi have already become chartbusters and Amruta Khanvilkar's performance is being praised by all.