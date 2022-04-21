Chandramukhi Trailer: Amruta Khanvilkar & Addinath Kothare’s Passionate Romance Will Leave You Mesmerised

Planet Marathi's production venture and Prasad Oak's directorial Chandramukhi has been creating a solid buzz amongst the masses. Ever since the film was announced, fans have been eager to witness the love story on the big screen. Let us tell you, the makers have already released three songs of the film such as 'Chandra', 'To Chand Rati' and 'Bai Ga' composed by Ajay-Atul and penned by Guru Thakur.

And now, after a long wait, the makers of Amruta Khanvilkar and Addinath Kothare-starrer released the trailer of Chandramukhi on social media. The production house took to Twitter and wrote, "पुनवेच्या राती, दर्याचं पाणी उसळतंय, "चंद्रा"ला बघून दगडाचं काळीज वितळतंय! येतीय तुमच्या भेटीला... २९ एप्रिलला...#चंद्रमुखी. तवर ट्रेलर बघून घ्या सुखासुखी. #ChandramukhiTrailer https://youtu.be/HffhHCWWkco @AjayAtulOnline @prasadoak17 @AmrutaOfficialK @adinathkothare @EverestMarathi."

In the trailer, one can witness sizzling chemistry between Amruta Khanvilkar and Addinath Kothare. They are just looking amazing together and the passionate love between them will leave you mesmerized. Each and every frame in the trailer looks like a painting. Full marks to the cinematography. Apart from that, the hard-hitting dialogues are unmissable. Interestingly, Mrunmayee Deshpande's appearance in the Chandramukhi trailer is a surprise for all.

For the unversed, she is playing the role of Daulat Deshmane (Addinath Kothare)'s wife Damayanti Daulat Deshmane. Overall, Chandramukhi trailer looks intriguing and will leave you excited to watch the film on the big screen.

Based on Vishwas Patil's novel, Chandramukhi is scheduled to be released on April 29, 2022 in theatres. Audiences have high expectations from Amruta Khanvilkar and Addinath Kothare-starrer. Trade analysts are also excited to see Chandramukhi's box office number after seeing Jhimma and Pawankhind's solid performance at the box office.