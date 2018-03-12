 »   »   » Check Out: Beautiful Melody 'Koni Tari...' from Bandh Nylon Che

The Mahesh and Medha Manjrekar starrer upcoming film Bandh Nylon Che revealed its beautiful melody 'Koni Tari...'. The song is a heart warming beautiful track featuring Mahesh Manjrekar, Medha Manjrekar, Pranjal Parab, Subodh Bhave and Shruti Marathe showcasing the blooming bond between a little girl and her grand parents.

recently recorded a beautiful melody for Music Composer Amit Raj. Composed by Amit Raj and synced by Popular singer and Music Director Avadhoot Gupte, the soothing music will surely bring peace to your ears.

Directed by Jatin Satish Wagle and produced by Sunil Chandrika Nair under the banner Zero Hits Pvt Ltd and Matruka Motion Pictures, the film revolves around how today techno savvy world have affected our sensitive relationships. The film stars Mahesh Manjrekar, Subodh Bhave, Medha Manjrekar, Shruti Marathe, Sunil Barve, Sanjay Narvekar and Pranjal Parab in prominent roles.

'Bandh Nylon Che' is all set to hit the theatres on 29th January, 2016 all over Maharashtra.

Source: Marathidhamaal

