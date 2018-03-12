 »   »   » Check out the brand new 'Guru' Style Full Too 'Filmy Filmy' track!

The moment you think of 'Guru' movie the first that comes to your mind is Style, Action and complete Entertainment.

Recently, the makers of the film unveiled a Guru style full too Filmy songs that shows how to win the heart of your loved one in the most filmy way possible. The 'Filmy Filmy' song featuring Ankush Chaudhari and Urmila Kanetkar Kothare is a sweet romantic melody showcasing the dream song of every film lover. The lyrics of the song penned by Kishitij Patvardhan and music composed by Pankaj Padghan is crooned in the beautiful voice of Vijay Prakash.

The much awaited 'Guru' showcases handsome and dashing actor Ankush Chaudhary in lead, who is a young and smart small time conman earning his livelihood by manipulating rich people but is also the king of hearts in his neighbourhood. However, one fine day, he happens to witness a murder that changes his life. Along with Ankush, the film stars Urmila Kanetkar Kothare opposite him.

Embark on Guru's unpredictable journey with him on 22nd January, 2016 in the theatre near you!

Source: Marathidhamaal

