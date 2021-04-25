Chirag Patil And His Family Test Positive For COVID-19; Actor Taking Treatment And In Home Isolation

Actor Chirag Patil along with his wife Sana and daughter has tested positive for COVID-19. The actor revealed they got tested after experiencing cough and mild fever. Chirag told Pune Times that he immediately isolated himself with his family and is seeking treatment at home.

The '83 actor shared, “The first two days were so difficult. Feeling slightly better today but I am experiencing coughing and following all the protocols but it is very worrying. Thankfully our daughter is well and doing her normal things but the initial two days were very difficult for me and Sana.” Chirag also opened up about receiving help from his parents and in-laws when it comes to food and other necessities.

He added, “My parents and in-laws Salil Ankola and Dr Ria Banerjee Ankola are sending us food and we are ensuring that we do not come in physical contact with anyone. Surprisingly, we have not received our reports yet but BMC has called and alerted us that we have tested positive. Our family doctor and known cardiologist Dr Ajit Desai is providing us with a treatment that is helping us immensely in this tough time.” For the unversed, Dr Desai is a noted cardiologist based in Mumbai, who has been helping many with COVID-19 in the city.

Meanwhile, Chirag had recently revealed that he made a decision to abstain from social media for some time. He revealed that he did not want to post anything frivolous while everyone is facing such a trying time. Take a look at his post!

On the professional front, Chirag will soon be seen in his upcoming Bollywood sports drama, '83 alongside Ranveer Singh.