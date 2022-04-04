Chirag Patil Says Groupism Exists In Marathi Industry; Actor Opens Up About His Upcoming Action Flick

Actor Chirag Patil, who was last seen in the Ranveer Singh-starrer 83, is all set to play the lead role in upcoming Marathi action film Marathi Paul Padte Pudhe. Let us tell you, the actor will be sporting a rowdy look for the film. While sharing details about his role, Chirag told Times of India that he is playing a man who is fighting against the system.

He worked very hard on his physique as he had to pull off some high-octane fight sequences. Chirag Patil said, "The major portion of the film was finished before the nationwide lockdown was announced. Later, we did some patchwork after the unlock phase. I am happy that after being delayed so much, the film will finally be released on the big screen. Another Marathi film of mine, titled Dil Dosti Deewangi is also ready to be released. So, there is a lot to look forward to."

A few days ago, many Marathi celebs opened up about the existence of groupism in the Marathi industry. When asked about the same, Chirag Patil said, "Groupism and lobby culture still exists here. But that is true of any field. I honestly feel that lobbying should be stopped so that there is room for more talent."

He further revealed that the lockdown period was a difficult one for him, as many films of him were ready but they couldn't be released. After the success of 83, Chirag Patil has been receiving many offers from Bollywood as well. He has already expressed his wish to do one Marathi and one Hindi film every year.

For the unversed, Chirag played the role of his cricketer-father Sandeep Patil in Kabir Khan's 83. The film also starred Jiiva, Saqeeb Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin and others in key roles.