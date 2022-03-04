City Cine Awards Marathi 2021-2022 Winners List Out! Jhimma Bags 6 Awards Including Best Film

Popular Radio channel Radio City recently held City Cine Awards Marathi 2021-2022 to honour Marathi films that were released last year. Let us tell you, due to the pandemic, many Marathi films couldn't release in theatres in 2021. However, some makers took the risk and decided to release their pending films in theatres with 50 per cent occupancy.

Interestingly, some of the popular Marathi films such as Jhimma, Pandu and others were released in theatres. Surprisingly, they performed exceedingly well at the box office despite the pandemic. Coming back to the award function, Hemant Dhome's directorial venture Jhimma dominated the award ceremony and managed to win 6 awards. So, let's have a look at the winners of the City Cine Awards 2021-2022.

Best Film - Jhimma

Best Director - Hemant Dhome for Jhimma

Best Actor - Ashok Saraf for Jeevan Sandhya

Best Actress - Sonalee Kulkarni for Pandu

Best Screenplay - Irawati Karnik for Jhimma

Best Music Director - Amitraj for Jhimma

Best Lyricist - Kshitij Patwardhan for 'Maze Gaon' (Jhimma)

Immunity Booster Entertainer - Nirmiti Sawant for Jhimma

Best Singer Male - Aadarsh Shinde for 'Jaanata Raja' (Pandu)

Best Singer Female - Soumee Sailsh for 'Rang Pirticha Bawara' (Free Hit Danka)

Interestingly, director Hemant Dhome got overwhelmed with the love and honour his film received from Maharashtra. He shared a post on his Instagram handle and captioned the post as, "धन्यवाद महाराष्ट्र! धन्यवाद @radiocitymarathi."

Talking about Jhimma, the film recently completed 100 days run at the box office. The film stars Suhas Joshi, Nirmiti Saawant, Sonalee Kulkarni, Suchitra Bandekar, Kshitee Jog, Siddharth Chandekar, Sayali Sanjeev and Mrunmayee Godbole in key roles. Jhimma was released on November 19, 2021.