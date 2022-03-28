Colors Marathi Awards 2021-2022 Winners List Out! Jai Jai Swami Samarth & Jeev Majha Guntala Bag Big Awards

One of the prestigious awards of the Marathi TV industry, Colors Marathi Awards 2021-2022 was telecast yesterday (March 27, 2022). After a long wait, the fans have finally got to know the winners of this year. Let us tell you, the voting lines for the nominations were opened from February 21 to March 6, and viewers gave a solid response to the same.

Since the mega event has been telecast on TV yesterday, let's have a look at the full winners' list here-

Best Child Artist - Krushnappa (Jai Jai Swami Samarth)

Best Siblings - Durga and Shivani (Lek Majhi Durga)

Best Title Song - Jai Jai Swami Samarth & Tujhya Rupacha Chandana

Best Grandmother - Malharchi Aaji (Jeev Majha Guntala)

Best Father - Cholappa (Jai Jai Swami Samarth)

Best Mother - Suhani's mother Meenakshi (Aai - Mayecha Kavach)

Best Supporting Actor - Shankar (Tuzhya Rupacha Chandana) and Bhaskar (Aai - Mayecha Kavach)

Best Supporting Actress - Baby Mavshi (Raja Rani Chi Ga Jodi)

Best Actor In A Negative Role Male - Daulat (Sundara Manamadhe Bharli)

Best Actor In A Negative Role Female - Chitra (Jeev Majha Guntala)

PNG Fresh Face Male & Female - Datta & Nakshatra (Tujhya Rupacha Chandana)

Best Father-In-Law - Appa Jahagirdar (Sundara Manamadhe Bharli)

Best Mother-In-Law - Suhasini (Jeev Majha Guntala)

Best Daughter-In-Law - Antara (Jeev Majha Guntala)

Special Award - Kusumavati (Raja Rani Chi Ga Jodi)

Best Actor - Swami Samarth (Jai Jai Swami Samarth)

Best Actress - Latika (Sundara Manamadhe Bharli)

Best Couple - Antara and Malhar (Jeev Majha Guntala)

Special Award For Evergreen Non-Fiction Show - Sur Nava Dhyas Nava

Special Award For Evergreen Jodi - Sanjivani and Ranjit (Raja Rani Chi Ga Jodi)

Special Award For Evergreen Show - Balumamachya Navan Changbhala

Best Non-Fiction Show - Bigg Boss Marathi

Best Family - Cholappa Family (Jai Jai Swami Samarth)

Best Serial - Jai Jai Swami Samarth