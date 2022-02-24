Colors Marathi Awards 2021-22 Voting Process: How To Make Your Favourite Star A Winner?

Colors Marathi is all set to come up with Colors Marathi Awards 2021-22. The channel recently shared the nominations list with the media, in which all the popular serials such as - Jeev Majha Guntala, Sundara Manamadhe Bharli, Sonyachi Pavala, Balumamachya Navan Changbhala and others are competing to win prestigious awards.

The makers had started online voting on February 21, 2022, and the voting lines will be closed on March 6, 2022. So, let's have a look at the voting process to make your favourite star win the Colors Marathi Awards 2021-22.

How To Vote On VOOT?

Download and install Voot App on your smartphone. (Available in Android and iOS)

Register yourself by adding your personal details such as name, phone number, email ids and social media handles.

Go to 'Vote, Play & Win' section and click on the 'Vote Now' tab of Colors Marathi Awards 2021-22.

After that, click on your favourite category and vote for your favourite candidate by clicking on it and submit.

How To Vote On Facebook?

Click on this link https://colorsmarathiaward.app.do/2021-22-voting and visit the page.

Later, click on your favourite serial or candidate and send your vote.

So, don't waste your time and keep voting!