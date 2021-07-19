CONFIRMED! Devmanus To Go Off-Air; Ti Parat Aaliye To Replace Kiran Gaikwad’s Show

Here's sad news for fans! Zee Marathi's popular show Devmanus is going off-air in August. The channel's spokesperson officially informed the media that the last episode of the Kiran Gaikwad-starrer will be telecast on August 14, 2021. Notably, Devmanus will be replaced by the channel's new show, Ti Parat Aaliye, which will go on-air from August 16, 2021. The show will be aired at 10:30 pm from Monday to Saturday.

Ti Parat Aaliye's promo is going viral on social media, and fans are curious to know about the lady who is coming back to the town. The show stars veteran Marathi actor Vijay Kadam in a key role. Interestingly, he will be seen on television after a long time. In the promo, he can be seen asking people to stay alert as a lot of murders are happening in the city because of mysterious women.

It has to be noted that Ti Parat Aaliye is being written by Devmanus' writer Swapnil Gangurde. After the promo release, viewers are curious to know who is the woman behind all the happenings in the city. But on the other hand, fans must have also felt bad that Devmanus is going off-air. After all, the show caught everyone's attention with its engaging storyline and thrilling elements.

Devmanus is based on Satara's infamous Dr Santosh Pol's case. Kiran Gaikwad is playing the role of Dr Ajit Kumar Dev Aka Devi Singh, who has so far killed more than 11 people to fulfil his bad intentions. The show also stars Neha Khan, Sonali Patil, Asmeeta Deshmukh and others in key roles. Directed by Raju Sawant, Devmanus' current track is keeping viewers hooked to the show as a new character, Chanda played by Madhuri Pawar, has come to make Devi Singh's life hell in the show. Let's see what happens next!