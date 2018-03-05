 »   »   » 'Court' Out of the Oscar Race, as 'Hemalkasa' Makes It to the Final List!

With many big films in the race for Oscar selection, National Award Winning Marathi film 'Court' that had made its way through the foreign language film category at the 2016 Oscars representing India is 'OUT' from the final race! Instead, adding feathers in its cap 'Hemalkasa' the Hindi version of super hit award winning Marathi film 'Dr Prakash Baba Amte' directed by Samruddhi Porey, starring Nana Patekar and Sonali Kulkarni has made its way through the final list. Even though Court failed to find a mention in the list of films eligible for the 88th Academy Awards, four other Indian films including Hemalkasa made it to the final list of 305 movies.

Ironically, though India's official entry 'Court', a Marathi movie, did not make it to the list, Hemalkasa the Hindi version of another Marathi Movie Dr Prakash Baba Amte which is a touching biopic of humanitarian Dr Prakash Baba Amte and his wife Dr Mandakini Amte and their life struggle made it to the final list. The jury will now watch the films from this final list and pick the winners.

An elated actress Sonali Kulkarni who played the role of Dr Prakash Baba Amte's wife Dr Mandakini Amte took to her Twitter account and posted a tweet stating:

"HEMALKASA-the Hindi version of my film Dr Prakash Baba Amte is being considered at the Oscars Extremely excited!"

