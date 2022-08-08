India
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Daagdi Chaawl 2: Daisy Shah Dazzles In Marathi Item Number Raghu Pinjryat Ala

      By
      |

      Chandrakant Kanse's upcoming film Daagdi Chaawl 2 is creating solid buzz amongst the masses. The film stars Ankush Chaudhari, Makarand Deshpande and Pooja Sawant in pivotal roles. Daagdi Chaawl 2 has been making headlines for various reasons, and one of them is for Bollywood diva Daisy Shah's first appearance in Marathi cinema.

      Daagdi Chaawl 2: Daisy Shah Dazzles In Marathi Item Number Raghu Pinjryat Ala

      Yes, you read that right! The Race 3 actress made her debut in Marathi cinema with an item number 'Raghu Pinjryat Ala' in the film Daagdi Chaawl 2. The makers recently dropped a video song on social media.

      In the song, Daisy Shah is looking glamourous and her look is very much similar to Katrina Kaif's look in the song 'Chikni Chameli'. Her killer dance moves are indeed leaving fans amused. Let us tell you, the catchy dance number is sung by Mugdha Karhade and choreographed by Adil Shaikh.

      Watch the video here
      Sangeeta Ahir, who is also a producer of Daagdi Chaawl 2, shared a statement with the media. She said, "When we decided to include this song in the film, the first thing that came to my mind was Daisy Shah's face. We asked her about it and she immediately agreed. For a Hindi film actress to agree to work on the Marathi screen so quickly, it's a joy for us. The song team is so amazing that this song, Daisy's dance is sure to be loved by the audience. It's a song that will make everyone shake."

      Daagdi Chaawl 2: Daisy Shah Dazzles In Raghu Pinjryat Ala

      Talking about Daagdi Chaawl 2, the film is scheduled to be released on August 18, 2022. Let us tell you, the film is clashing with Takatak 2 at the box office.
      Comments
      Story first published: Monday, August 8, 2022, 11:10 [IST]
      Other articles published on Aug 8, 2022
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X