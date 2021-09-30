De Dhakka 2 To Release In Theatres On January 1, 2022; Confirms Mahesh Manjrekar

Makarand Anaspure, Siddharth Jadhav, Medha Manjrekar and Shivaji Satam-starrer De Dhakka's sequel, De Dhakka 2 is all set to release on January 1, 2022, in theatres. Jointly directed by Mahesh Manjrekar and Sudesh Manjrekar, the film's release date was recently announced by the ace-filmmaker after the Maharashtra government announced the reopening of theatres and auditoriums from October 22, 2021.

The Bigg Boss Marathi 3 host and director Mahesh Manjrekar took to his Instagram handle and shared the official poster of De Dhakka 2 along with the release date. He captioned the photo as, "दे धमाल हसवणुकीचा दुसरा डोस, महेश मांजरेकर दिग्दर्शित दे धक्का २ तारीख ठरली!!! १ जानेवारी २०२२. थांबायचं नाय, गड्या थांबायचं नाय. घाबरायचं नाय, गड्या घाबरायचं नाय. #देधक्का२."

In the above poster, one can see the Jadhav family in London (United Kingdom). The first look of De Dhakka 2 is indeed leaving fans excited for the film. For the unversed, De Dhakka was released in 2008 and it was directed by Sudesh Manjrekar and Atul Kale.

Earlier, while speaking with ETimes TV, Sudesh Manjrekar had said, "Mahesh has been part of my all films. We have completed the shooting of the film before lockdown in the UK. We want to release this film on theatre."

Coming back to De Dhakka part 1, the film also starred Hrishikesh Joshi, Saksham Kulkarni, Gauri Vaidya, Kamlakar Satpute, Sanjay Khapre and others in key roles. It was a big hit at the box office. Talking about De Dhakka 2, the film also stars Gauri Ingawale in a pivotal role. De Dhakka 2 is produced by Yatin Jadhav and Swati Khopkar under Ameya Vinod Khopkar Entertainment & Skylink Entertainment banners.