Devmanus Last Episode: Netizens Criticise Kiran Gaikwad Show’s Final Episode On Twitter

One of the most famous Marathi TV shows, Devmanus finally went off-air on Sunday (August 15, 2021) night. The makers telecasted a two-hour long special episode for the fans of Kiran Gaikwad's show. For the unversed, the show was loosely based on the infamous Santosh Pol case from Satara. Devmanus showed the story of a fake doctor who cons many people (especially women) for money and kills them eventually.

Fans had a lot of expectations from Devmanus' last episode as they wanted to see Dr Ajitkumar Dev aka Devi Singh hanging till death. However, nothing happened in the final episode of Devmanus and the show ended with a twist. Well, fans are very disappointed with the makers for ending the show with a ridiculous twist. Netizens have been expressing their views on Devmanus' last episode on Twitter. Have a look-

@Ryan35834268 "The end of #Devmanus serial is useless and pathetic... I can't believe that the ending of #Devmanus serial like thiss... High expectation of this serial but it's doens't go upto the mark..." @awajdo77 "#devmanus last episodes were ridiculous. @zeemarathi." @praga_111 "@zeemarathi Seriously, what a lame ending ! Won't be surprised to watch the village full of idiots literally worshipping the doctor in the next season. #Devmanus." @Sayali12180480 "#Devmanus #kaliyug Such a disappointing and pathetic ending of serial! No punishment for crime, no justice, no prevailing of the truth. Instead, criminal continues to live as a hero. Never expected this! So they have proved that it's only about TRP, next season n not about story." @Shayraanaa "@zeemarathi never thought the ending of #Devmanus will be this much faltu.."

Talking about Devmanus, the show starred Kiran Gaikwad, Asmeeta Deshmukh, Rukmini Sutar, Neha Khan, Madhuri Pawar, Kiran Dandge and many others in key roles. It was started in August 2020.