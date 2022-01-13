Devmanus Fame Madhuri Pawar Reveals She Was In Depression For Not Getting Work Post Winning Reality Show

Madhuri Pawar, who shot to fame with the role of Chanda in the first season of Devmanus, revealed that she was in depression for not getting work post winning a dance reality show, Apsara Aali. In conversation with ETimes TV, the dancing diva revealed that she was sitting at home without work after winning the show.

The Devmanus fame Madhuri said, "I won the show Apsara Aali but nothing happened after the show. I was the girl who was working 24/7, attended many events when the show was on air but was workless after the show. There is one fact which I still feel is true. It's fine we win the reality show and get fame but it's a sad fact that reality show winners do not get work later. I have experienced that by myself. The winner's craze only lasts for two to three months and later everybody forgets them. There have been many reality shows on Marathi TV but where are the winners now? what are they doing? Most of them are sitting idle and asking for work. That's a sad truth."

Because of that, she went into depression. Hence, she started making more videos of herself on social media, and thankfully, the medium helped her to overcome depression. Madhuri Pawar said, "I became social media star overnight. But again, it's a bad thing that people know me or remember me as a social media star rather than the winner of a reality show or an actress. As an artist, it's a sad thing."

While talking about receiving immense love for her character Chanda in Devmanus, the actress said, "It was a milestone of my career. Though the role was a small role, but I got so much from the show. Now the second part is airing and let us see whether people get a chance to see me again." For the unversed, Madhuri has also played a negative role in the Zee Marathi show, Tuzyat Jeev Rangala. She had replaced Dhanashree Kadgaonkar.

Worried about your mental well-being or of someone you know? Help is just a call away. Reach out to the nearest mental health specialist at COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ)- 0832-2252525, Parivarthan- +91 7676 602 602, Connecting Trust- +91 992 200 1122/+91-992 200 4305 or Sahai- 080-25497777/ SAHAIHELPLINE@GMAIL.COM