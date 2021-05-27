Devmanus Promo: Divya Singh Beats Devi Singh Aka Dr Ajit Kumar Dev Amid His Wedding With Dimple; Watch Video!

Zee Marathi's Devmanus is one of the most popular shows on Marathi television right now. The show tells the story of a fake doctor Ajit Kumar Dev aka Devi Singh played by Kiran Gaikwad, who kills several people in the village for money. Devmanus is getting solid popularity amongst the masses, all thanks to its engaging plot and several twists in the storyline.

In the show, ACP Divya Singh played by Neha Khan is investigating this case and found out that Ajit Kumar Dev is Devi Singh, who is responsible for killing people in the village. She made a plan to catch him. Amidst all the excitement, the channel recently released a new promo of the show, in which Divya Singh can be seen beating Devi Singh with a belt amidst his wedding with Dimple (Asmeeta Deshmukh).

The promo shows Devi Singh and Dimple performing wedding rituals. ACP Divya Singh barges into the wedding and hit him with a belt. She looks very angry and decides to unveil his real face in front of all the villagers. Well, the promo has indeed left fans intrigued to know what will happen with Devi Singh in the show. Let us tell you that the drama will be aired on May 31, 2021 at 10:30 pm on Zee Marathi.

Talking about Devmanus, the show is directed by Raju Sawant and produced by Shweta Shinde and Sanjay Khambe. It also stars Anjali Joglekar, Ankush Mandlekar, Viral Mane, Rukmini Sutar, Eknath Gite and others in key roles. Notably, the show bagged several awards at the Zee Marathi Awards 2021.