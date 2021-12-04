Devmanus To Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte; Marathi TV Shows That Won Viewers’ Hearts In 2021

Devmanus

Zee Marathi's show Devmanus is one of the best shows of 2021. The first season of the Kiran Gaikwad-starrer ended in August 2021, and we must say it left everyone with many questions. The show has been in the top 5 positions of TRP ratings until its last episode. Now, the makers are coming up with its second season which is slated to go on air on December 13, 2021.

Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte

The Marathi remake of the Bengali show, Sreemoyee, Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte is right now, one of the highest ratings shows on Marathi television. Starring Madhurani Prabhulkar, Milind Gawli and Rupali Bhosale in the lead roles, the show has become everyone's favourite. Especially, the scene on childbirth was the stand out point of the show. Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte streams on Star Pravah.

Yeu Kashi Tashi Me Nandayla

Zee Marathi's yet another show, Yeu Kashi Tashi Me Nandayla breaks the stereotype of saas-bahu relations. In this show, viewers get to show a beautiful bond between a mother-in-law and her soon-to-be daughter-in-law. YKTMN stars Anvita Phaltankar, Shalva Kinjawadekar, Aditi Sarangdhar, Kishori Ambiye, Dipti Ketkar and others in key roles.

Ajunahi Barsat Aahe

Umesh Kamat and Mukta Barve-starrer Ajunahi Barsat Aahe is quite a different show than other romantic shows that were shown on Marathi TV. A love story between a middle-aged couple, who rebuilt their relationship again after breaking up with each other during their young age appealed the audience. Especially, the chemistry between Umesh and Mukta is loved by fans. The show airs on Sony Marathi.

Sundara Manamadhe Bharli

Colors Marathi's show Sundara Manamadhe Bharli focuses on oversized people. The show has given a beautiful message on how people should respect all the girls irrespective of their colour, size, caste and so on. Akshaya Naik and Sameer Paranjape-starrer is a delight to watch.