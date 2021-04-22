    For Quick Alerts
      Devmanus, Yeu Kashi Tashi Me Nandayla & Other Zee Marathi Shows To Be Shot At These Locations!

      Yesterday (April 21, 2021), we had reported that Zee Marathi team is planning to relocate their TV shows' shooting outside Maharashtra until lockdown in the state gets over. A source close to the development had told us that the channel is preferring locations like Silvasa, Goa, Belgaum and so on. And now, after the meeting conducted by the makers of Zee Marathi shows, we got to know that they are all set to resume the shoot of their shows outside Maharashtra.

      Shows like Devmanus, Yeu Kashi Tashi Me Nandayla, Majha Hoshil Na, Pahile Na Mi Tula, Aggabai Sunbai, Chala Hawa Yeu Dya are all set to be shot outside Maharashtra. However, Home Minister will be shot from home while Ratris Khel Chale 3 and Kaay Ghadla Tya Ratri? have bank of episodes for the upcoming days.

      Let's have a look at Zee Marathi shows and their new shooting locations

      Home Minister - From Home

      Pahila Na Mi Tula - Goa

      Yeu Kashi Tashi Me Nandayla - Daman

      Aggabai Sunbai - Goa

      Majha Hoshil Na - Silvasa

      Chala Hawa Yeu Dya - Jaipur

      Devmanus - Belgaum

      Interestingly, the celebs have already reached their respective shooting locations, and they are very much excited to explore a new place. Zee Marathi team has ensured to follow all the guidelines provided by the government.

      Talking about the current situation in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has imposed a lockdown from tonight 8 pm to May 1, 2021 (Labour Day/Maharashtra Day). If the situation gets under control, the state government could allow makers to resume shoot in Maharashtra. Stay tuned for more updates!

      Story first published: Thursday, April 22, 2021, 13:33 [IST]
      X