Dharmaveer 10 Days Box Office Collection: Prasad Oak’s Film On Anand Dighe Mints Rs 18.03 Crore

Prasad
Oak's
film
Dharmaveer
based
on
late
Shiv
Sena
leader
Anand
Dighe
has
been
creating
a
solid
buzz
amongst
the
masses.
The
film
was
released
on
May
13,
2022
in
theatres,
and
it
performed
exceedingly
well
at
the
box
office.
For
the
unversed,
the
Pravin
Tarde
directorial
garnered
Rs
13.87
Crore
at
the
box
office
in
its
first
week.
Interestingly,
Dharmaveer
continued
its
victorious
ride
in
the
second
week
as
well.
According
to
reports,
Dharmaveer
collected
Rs
18.03
Crore
at
the
box
office
in
10
days.
Isn't
it
interesting?
Well,
Dharmaveer
turned
out
to
be
yet
another
big
hit
in
Marathi
after
Jhimma,
Pawankhind
and
Chandramukhi
post
pandemic.
Let
us
tell
you,
Dharmaveer
made
good
business
in
cities
like
Thane,
Kalyan,
Dombivli,
Pune,
Nashik
and
Mumbai.
The
film
was
released
in
more
than
400
theatres
and
had
around
10000
shows.
Talking
about
Dharmaveer,
the
film
is
based
on
late
political
leader
Anand
Dighe,
who
was
known
for
helping
the
people
of
Thane
to
sort
out
their
issues.
Prasad
Oak
who
played
the
titular
role
received
a
lot
of
praise
from
critics
as
well
as
masses.
Produced
by
Mangesh
Desai,
the
film
also
stars
Makarand
Deshpande,
Kshitish
Date
and
others
in
key
roles.