Dharmaveer 10 Days Box Office Collection: Prasad Oak’s Film On Anand Dighe Mints Rs 18.03 Crore

Prasad Oak's film Dharmaveer based on late Shiv Sena leader Anand Dighe has been creating a solid buzz amongst the masses. The film was released on May 13, 2022 in theatres, and it performed exceedingly well at the box office. For the unversed, the Pravin Tarde directorial garnered Rs 13.87 Crore at the box office in its first week.

Interestingly, Dharmaveer continued its victorious ride in the second week as well. According to reports, Dharmaveer collected Rs 18.03 Crore at the box office in 10 days. Isn't it interesting? Well, Dharmaveer turned out to be yet another big hit in Marathi after Jhimma, Pawankhind and Chandramukhi post pandemic.

Let us tell you, Dharmaveer made good business in cities like Thane, Kalyan, Dombivli, Pune, Nashik and Mumbai. The film was released in more than 400 theatres and had around 10000 shows.

Talking about Dharmaveer, the film is based on late political leader Anand Dighe, who was known for helping the people of Thane to sort out their issues. Prasad Oak who played the titular role received a lot of praise from critics as well as masses.

Produced by Mangesh Desai, the film also stars Makarand Deshpande, Kshitish Date and others in key roles.