      Dharmaveer First Week Box Office Collection: Prasad Oak Starrer Collects Rs 13.87 Crore

      Prasad Oak-starrer Dharmaveer has been creating a solid buzz amongst the masses. The film was released on May 13, 2022 and performed exceedingly well at the box office. After the first week, ace trade analyst Taran Adarsh recently shared the first week's box office numbers of the Marathi film based on the late Shiv Sena leader from Thane, Anand Dighe.

      Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and wrote, "#Marathi film #Dharmaveer is EXCELLENT in Week 1... Fri 2.05 cr, Sat 3.17 cr, Sun 3.86 cr, Mon 1.65 cr, Tue 1.20 cr, Wed 1.02 cr, Thu 92 lacs. Total: ₹ 13.87 cr."

      Dharmaveer received loved from the masses as well as critics. The film made good numbers in cities such as Thane, Kalyan, Dombivli, Pune, Nashik and Mumbai. Talking about the film directed by Pravin Tarde, Prasad Oak played the role of Anand Dighe. For the unversed, the late political leader was known as the powerful muscleman in Thane. He used to hold a daily durbar at his Tembhi Naka residence to resolve issues faced by Thane citizens along with Shiv Sena party workers.

      Produced by Mangesh Desai, the film also stars Kshitish Date, Makarand Padhye, Mohan Joshi and many others in key roles.

      Story first published: Saturday, May 21, 2022, 11:10 [IST]
      Click to comments
