Dharmaveer Movie Review: Fairly Well-Structured, Glorified Political Biopic

Rating: 3.0 /5 Star Cast: Prasad Oak, Kshitish Date, Makrand Paddhye, Shruti Marathe, Gashmeer Mahajani Director: Pravin Tarde

Anand Chintamani Dighe, a grassroots Shiv Sainik with a large fan base and popularly hailed as Dharmaveer was once considered a powerful politician in the extensive Thane District. He was so powerful in the most populous region in the state which then extended all the way to Palghar, Navi Mumbai, Kalyan-Dombivli, Mira-Bhayander, Bhiwandi, Ulhasnagar, Ambarnath, Badlapur, Murbad and Shahapur, that his word was second to none all across the region. His daily Durbar at his Tembhi Naka residence aimed at resolving issues of Thane citizens was so effective that people (including hoodlums, ruffians, thugs and assorted criminals) had to think twice before going against his edicts. His methods for delivering justice may not have been in accordance with the law but according to the people seeking it, was instantaneous and effective.

With Dharmaveer the film, director Pravin Tarde hopes to shed light on that aspect of his political life as well as the dark side in which Dighe was accused of murder - of Shiv Sena party member Sridhar Khopkar, who had allegedly voted for Congress in 1989.

Dighe was arrested under TADA and was out on bail. The case continued until his death from a heart attack on 26 August 2001, after an accident just when he was on the pathway to recovery.

Thereafter, the party members who were keeping vigil went berserk and burnt down the (Sunitadevi Singhania) Hospital. Tarde as the scriptwriter dutifully highlights these aspects without mentioning names. It's quite clear from the way the narrative is presented that the allusion to neglect by the hospital staff and the overriding sentiment of loss is being conveyed as a reason for the rioting that took place at the hospital.

Tarde’s film basically portrays Anand Dighe as a larger-than-life figure, a messiah to the masses from Thane, who put people first - even above his own family.

The film also chronicles some moments of his close association with leaders like Eknath Shinde, Rajan Vichare, Ravindra Phatak, Raj Thackeray and Balasaheb Thackeray.

Tarde’s narrative basically looks back on that period with sepia-tinged nostalgia and affection – even going to the extent of venerating Dighe, the so-called unsung champion of Hindutva, as the one in a million politician who devoted his life for working with the people. There are several dialogues asserting that sentiment as well as some that make him out to be an overlord who meted justice as he saw fit.

In Dharmaveer, the portrayal of Anand Dighe’s life and times is akin to a snippet reel of so-called achievements in the political sphere. However, the non-linear narrative form that Tarde adopts keeps the interest going while doing well to register the highlights of Dighe’s unique achievements.

Prasad Oak’s intriguing and validating performance as Dighe, also takes on that overblown metric while over-stressing on mannerisms and unique tics in Dighe’s personal traits. By opening the film in the period when Dighe was being hospitalised following the accident, alongside the media hoopla and public frenzy that followed, Tarde also opens up a window to question Dighe’s popularity.

It’s a premeditated construct meant to quell questions raised by Dighe’s rather unusual style of functioning. The narrative has a reporter (Shruti Marathe) expressing doubt (about the genuineness of the mass present there), to an auto driver (Gashmeer Mahajani) who eventually becomes the instrument facilitating the veneration of Dighe’s universal appeal across all sections.

While Tarde’s narrative is intriguing enough it has several off moments too – especially when the camera frame regularly shifts focus to Oak’s rather frivolous attempts to mimic Dighe’s style of walking, talking and expressing emotion. There’s really nothing subtle about this representation. It’s in- your-face loud and unapologetic and rather justifies wrongdoing for the benefits of popularity.

And more than the narrative it’s the music and lyrics that lend weight to Dighe’s mass appeal. The title song 'Dharmaveer’ sung by Manish Rajgire best exemplifies Dighe’s cult following, while 'Mazhe Anand Harapla’ sung by Saurabh Salunke beautifully conveys the huge sense of loss experienced by his followers. In fact, much more than the film or what transpires within, it’s this song that lingers on in your mind much after the assorted chronicling is done.