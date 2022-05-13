    For Quick Alerts
      Dharmaveer Twitter Review: Here’s What Twitterati Have To Say About Anand Dighe’s Biopic Starring Prasad Oak

      After a long wait, Pravin Tarde's directorial Dharmaveer has finally released in theatres today (May 13, 2022). Starring Prasad Oak as late Shiv Sena leader and Thane Unit Chief Anand Dighe in his biopic, the film is receiving a solid response at the box office on its opening day. Interestingly, despite clashing with the Bollywood film Jayeshbhai Jordaar, the film is getting good reviews and responses from the masses.

      Notably, many netizens are praising Prasad Oak's performance as Anand Dighe and Pravin Tarde's direction. For the unversed, Anand Dighe was one of the powerful leaders in Maharashtra. He enjoyed a solid hold and respect in the Thane district of the state. Coming back to the film's response, let's have a look at Twitterati's reactions to the movie Dharmaveer.

      SwapnilDodmani

      SwapnilDodmani

      "#dharmaveer what an experience! #DigheSaheb tumhi asayala pahije hota... WriterPravin hats off you sir! #PrasadOak you nailed it prasadoak17 #Shital_Tarde wow."

      kabirrockz

      kabirrockz

      "Instead of Watching Ranveer Singh jayesh bhai which is now flop ... People Watching Dharmaveer Which Will Be Blockbuster.. Now A Days Regional Movie Earning More Than Bollywood Movies .. It's A Good Sign And A Lesson To Bollywood."

      Chiubaba1

      Chiubaba1

      "#Dharmaveer is a blockbuster with too many goosebumps and emotional moments Performances, direction, music - superb prasadoak17 ZeeStudios_ #chiubaba."

      TheMmoseen_87

      TheMmoseen_87

      "Marathi Movie #धर्मवीर opens to Very GOOD response especially in Mumbai & Suburbs prasadoak17 TardeVitthal."

      Talking about Dharmaveer, the film also stars Kshitish Date, Makarand Padhye, Gashmeer Mahajani, Vijay Nikam and others in key roles. The film has been released on 400 screens across Maharashtra and has 10000 shows.

      (Social media posts are unedited)

