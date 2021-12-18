Do You Remember ‘Aika Dajiba’ Song? Here’s What Song's Actors Milind Gunaji & Ishita Arun Are Currently Doing?

Back in the early 2000s, audiences used to groove on several popular Indi pop songs. Not only Hindi, but Marathi industry would also produce various songs such as remix version of 'Dhagala Lagli Kala', 'Aika Dajiba', 'Halu Halu Chaal' and so on. Talking about 'Aika Dajiba', the song was sung by Vaishali Samant. Featuring Milind Gunaji and Ishita Arun, the song had caught everyone's attention with its popular Hindi-Marathi lyrics and peppy tone.

Especially, 'Aika Dajiba's actors Milind Gunaji and Ishita Arun were loved by all for their crackling chemistry and amazing dance moves. The song was shot in Bangkok and it has music composed by Avadhoot Gupte. Today's young generation still remember this song and are wondering what the lead pair Milind Gunaji and Ishita Arun must be doing nowadays.

Let us tell you, Milind Gunaji is actively working in Bollywood and Marathi films. He has featured in several Bollywood films such as Devdas, Viraasat, Phir Hera Pheri and so on. His son Abhishek Gunaji recently got married to his girlfriend Radha Patil in Malvan, Maharashtra. Milind will next be seen in The Battle of Bhima Koregaon, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Hit and Wings of Gold. His wife is a famous anchor in the Marathi industry, Rani Gunaji.

Talking about Ishita Arun, many people don't know that she is the daughter of famous singer and actress Ila Arun. After featuring in an advertisement at the age of 3, Ishita learned acting in Nadira Babbar's acting workshop during her childhood. After completing her higher studies at St. Xaviers College, she appeared in Shyam Benegal's show, Yatra. Ishita Arun got married to singer Dhruv Ghanekar. The diva is currently staying away from the limelight.