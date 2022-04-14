    For Quick Alerts
      Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti 2022: Sagar Deshmukh, Swapnil Joshi & Other Marathi Celebs Pay Tribute To Leader

      Father of Indian Constitution and Modern India Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's 131st birth anniversary is being celebrated across the country today (April 14). Many people pay tribute to the symbol of knowledge, as he has played a vital role in making India a democratic nation in the world and his contribution to society is unparalleled. His birth anniversary has always been celebrated like a festival by his followers.

      Like commoners, several Marathi celebs too admire him for his work and contribution to the society. Hence, on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti 2022, many Marathi celebs like Swapnil Joshi, Sagar Deshmukh, Vanita Kharat and many others paid tribute to one of the greatest men in the world.

      Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti 2022: Sagar Deshmukh, Swapnil Joshi & Other Marathi Celebs Pay Tribute To Leader

      Swapnil Joshi took to Twitter and wrote, "महामानव डॉ. बाबासाहेब आंबेडकर ! जय भीम!."

      Sagar Deshmukh, who played the role of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar in the show Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar: Mahamanavachi Gauravgatha took to Instagram and wrote, "ज्ञानसूर्य #जयभीम."

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Sagar Deshmukh (@sagardeshmukh1980)

      Ace comedian Vanita Kharat shared a picture of Babasaheb Ambedkar on her Instagram handle and captioned the post as, "Thank you बाबासाहेब ♥️ जय भीम #jaybhim #aambedakarjayanti #thankyoubabasahebambedkar #mahamanav #abhiman."

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by VANITA KHARAT (@vanitakharat19)

      Nikhil Raut shared a photo of Babasaheb on Instagram and wrote, "जगभरातील करोडो लोकांच्या मनावर ज्यांनी, आपल्या विचाराने, कार्याने, कर्तृत्वाने राज्य केले, अशा बोधिसत्व, भारतरत्न, भारतीय राज्य घटनेचे शिल्पकार महामानव डॉ बाबासाहेब आंबेडकर यांच्या जयंती निमित्त त्यांना विनम्र अभिवादन ! जय भीम..!! #drbabasahebambedkar #indianconstitution #india #jaybhim."

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by NIKHIL RAUT Official 🧿 (@nikhilrautofficial)

      Singer Vaishali Made dedicated a special song to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and shared it on Instagram by paying tribute to him. She wrote, "परमपूज्य भारतरत्न डॉ बाबासाहेब आंबेडकर यांच्या 131 व्या जयंतीनिमित्त आज खास गाणं released केलय . तुमचा अभिप्राय आवर्जून द्या. जय भीम जय भारत..."

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Singer Vaishali Made (@vaishalimadeofficial)

      Marathi Celebs Pay Tribute To Dr BR Ambedkar On His Jayanti

      Shilpa Tulaskar shared Ambedkar's photo on her Instagram and wrote, "Jai Bheem."
      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Shilpa Tulaskar (@shilpatulaskar)

      Nagraj Manjule captioned his Instagram post as, "जय भीम !."

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Nagraj Popatrao Manjule (@nagraj_manjule)

      Filmibeat wishes a happy Ambedkar Jayanti to our readers!

      Story first published: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 17:23 [IST]
