Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Fame Shivani Rangole To Marry Majha Hoshil Na Star Virajas Kulkarni On THIS Date

Actress Shivani Rangole, who played the role of Mata Ramabai Ambedkar in the popular show Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, is all set to tie the knot with her actor-boyfriend Virajas Kulkarni in May. According to Times of India report, Shivani and Virajas, who played the lead role in Majha Hoshil Na, will be getting married on May 7, 2022.

A source close to the couple informed the portal that Shivani and Virajas' wedding will be an intimate affair. The duo has invited their close friends and relatives for their wedding. The source further added that the wedding reception of one of the famous Marathi couples will be held on the same day between 7 pm to 9 pm.

Rasika Sunil And Aditya Bilagi Get Married In Goa; See Pictures

Let us tell you, Virajas Kulkarni and Shivani Rangole have not yet officially announced their wedding date. Looks like, they want to give a big surprise to their fans. For the unversed, Shivani and Virajas got engaged on January 6, 2022.

Suyash Tilak And Aayushi Bhave Get Married; SuyaShi's First Wedding Pictures Out

They often share romantic pictures on social media. Talking about their career, Shivani Rangole has actively been working in the Marathi Industry since childhood. She has acted in several TV shows such as Saang Too Ahess Ka, Chaha Ani Bun Maska and so on.

On the other hand, Virajas Kulkarni was last seen in the Zee Marathi show Majha Hoshil Na opposite Gautami Deshpande. The actor recently finished shooting for his upcoming directorial venture Victoria starring Pushkar Jog, Sonalee Kulkarni and Aashay Kulkarni in the lead roles.