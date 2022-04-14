Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Fame Shivani Rangole To Marry Majha Hoshil Na Star Virajas Kulkarni On THIS Date

Actress
Shivani
Rangole,
who
played
the
role
of
Mata
Ramabai
Ambedkar
in
the
popular
show
Dr
Babasaheb
Ambedkar,
is
all
set
to
tie
the
knot
with
her
actor-boyfriend
Virajas
Kulkarni
in
May.
According
to
Times
of
India
report,
Shivani
and
Virajas,
who
played
the
lead
role
in
Majha
Hoshil
Na,
will
be
getting
married
on
May
7,
2022.
A
source
close
to
the
couple
informed
the
portal
that
Shivani
and
Virajas'
wedding
will
be
an
intimate
affair.
The
duo
has
invited
their
close
friends
and
relatives
for
their
wedding.
The
source
further
added
that
the
wedding
reception
of
one
of
the
famous
Marathi
couples
will
be
held
on
the
same
day
between
7
pm
to
9
pm.
Let
us
tell
you,
Virajas
Kulkarni
and
Shivani
Rangole
have
not
yet
officially
announced
their
wedding
date.
Looks
like,
they
want
to
give
a
big
surprise
to
their
fans.
For
the
unversed,
Shivani
and
Virajas
got
engaged
on
January
6,
2022.
They
often
share
romantic
pictures
on
social
media.
Talking
about
their
career,
Shivani
Rangole
has
actively
been
working
in
the
Marathi
Industry
since
childhood.
She
has
acted
in
several
TV
shows
such
as
Saang
Too
Ahess
Ka,
Chaha
Ani
Bun
Maska
and
so
on.
On
the
other
hand,
Virajas
Kulkarni
was
last
seen
in
the
Zee
Marathi
show
Majha
Hoshil
Na
opposite
Gautami
Deshpande.
The
actor
recently
finished
shooting
for
his
upcoming
directorial
venture
Victoria
starring
Pushkar
Jog,
Sonalee
Kulkarni
and
Aashay
Kulkarni
in
the
lead
roles.