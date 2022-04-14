    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Fame Shivani Rangole To Marry Majha Hoshil Na Star Virajas Kulkarni On THIS Date

      By
      |

      Actress Shivani Rangole, who played the role of Mata Ramabai Ambedkar in the popular show Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, is all set to tie the knot with her actor-boyfriend Virajas Kulkarni in May. According to Times of India report, Shivani and Virajas, who played the lead role in Majha Hoshil Na, will be getting married on May 7, 2022.

      Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Fame Shivani Rangole To Marry Majha Hoshil Na Star Virajas Kulkarni On THIS Date

      A source close to the couple informed the portal that Shivani and Virajas' wedding will be an intimate affair. The duo has invited their close friends and relatives for their wedding. The source further added that the wedding reception of one of the famous Marathi couples will be held on the same day between 7 pm to 9 pm.

      Rasika Sunil And Aditya Bilagi Get Married In Goa; See PicturesRasika Sunil And Aditya Bilagi Get Married In Goa; See Pictures

      Let us tell you, Virajas Kulkarni and Shivani Rangole have not yet officially announced their wedding date. Looks like, they want to give a big surprise to their fans. For the unversed, Shivani and Virajas got engaged on January 6, 2022.

      Suyash Tilak And Aayushi Bhave Get Married; SuyaShi's First Wedding Pictures OutSuyash Tilak And Aayushi Bhave Get Married; SuyaShi's First Wedding Pictures Out

      They often share romantic pictures on social media. Talking about their career, Shivani Rangole has actively been working in the Marathi Industry since childhood. She has acted in several TV shows such as Saang Too Ahess Ka, Chaha Ani Bun Maska and so on.

      Shivani Rangole To Marry Virajas Kulkarni On THIS Date

      On the other hand, Virajas Kulkarni was last seen in the Zee Marathi show Majha Hoshil Na opposite Gautami Deshpande. The actor recently finished shooting for his upcoming directorial venture Victoria starring Pushkar Jog, Sonalee Kulkarni and Aashay Kulkarni in the lead roles.
      Comments
      Story first published: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 10:15 [IST]
      Other articles published on Apr 14, 2022
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X