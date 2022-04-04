Ek Hathach Antar: Siddharth Chandekar, Gauri Nalawade And Abhijeet Khandkekar Start Shooting Today

A leading name behind blockbuster Marathi entertainment, Planet Marathi OTT has teamed up with High IQ Entertainment for their latest film Ek Hathach Antar, a sensational, new-age romantic drama. Set against the backdrop of the charming city of Pondicherry, the film has gone on floors and taken off shooting on location.

A stellar star cast will headline Ek Hathach Antar, including popular names Siddharth Chandekar, Gauri Nalawade, Abhijeet Khandkekar in the lead roles and the other cast includes Resham Shrivardhankar, Hemant Dhome and Neha Joshi. A riveting emotional tale, the movie navigates the trials and complexities of marriage, intimacy and infidelity. Known for his inimitable heartfelt filmmaking style, Prakash Kunte will helm the film as Director.

In a nutshell, the story follows Gauri Nalawade who will be playing a character of a homemaker, Abhijeet Khandkekar playing the character of a doctor and Siddharth Chandekar who will be seen playing a pivotal role. Planet Marathi's latest outing aims to entertain and touch the audience's hearts with a new-age story tackling intimate concerns. The film has been written by Mitali Joshi popularly known for 'What's Up Lagna'.

Talking about the film, Director Prakash Kunte known for Coffee Ani Barach Kahi, Hampi and Cycle, commented, "I feel grateful to be on board for this one since we are filming it in Pondicherry with a story which will entertain the audience. The team is rock solid and we hope we can create magic."

Akshay Bardapurkar, Head & Founder, Planet Marathi OTT excitedly commented on the occasion of the film going on floors "We are happy to announce that our film 'Ek Hathach Antar' has begun its first shoot schedule. We want to tell more stories that follow ordinary people in extraordinary situations, both common and uncommon. 'Ek Hathach Antar' is right in that all. The project has taken off with a bang with a great star cast and crew in Pondicherry"

Rajiv Ramesh Agarwal, High IQ Entertainment said "It gives us great pleasure to associate with Planet Marathi OTT to bring audiences ''Ek Hathach Antar'. It is a relatable yet intriguing story with great characters and shooting it in Pondicherry will give a beautiful character to the film"

The film will be releasing on Planet Marathi OTT, a Vistas Media Capital company that has been constantly entertaining the viewers with its unique stories.