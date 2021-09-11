EXCLUSIVE! Abhidnya Bhave On Celebrating Ganpati Festival Amid COVID Crisis: We’ve Given Our Guests Time Slots

Marathi actress Abhidnya Bhave got married to her long-time beau Mehul Pai in January 2021. Interestingly, the couple is celebrating their first Ganpati festival after marriage. Abhidnya and Mehul brought Lord Ganesha to their home to worship Bappa for their health and prosperity.

Recently, Filmibeat got in touch with Abhidnya Bhave and asked her about her Ganpati celebration in 2021. While recalling Ganpati visarjan moments from the past, Abhidnya Bhave said, "Back in 2018, when my husband, Mehul took me to watch Mumbai's Ganpati visarjan, I was totally amused! I had only heard about the beauty of the festival, but to actually witness it was wonderful. It was amazing to see so many people gathered up to worship Lord Ganesha and helping each other even when it's pouring! I'm a very big bhakt of Ganesha ji."

Abhidnya Bhave also said that they are having Ganpati Bappa at their place. They will also be visiting their friends' places who have Ganesh ji at their places. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Abhidnya and Mehul have decided to take care of all the safety precautions. Hence, they are giving time slots to the guests visiting their home.

The Khulata Kali Khulena actress Abhidnya Bhave said, "Talking about celebrating this festival amidst COVID, we have ensured that there aren't too many people gathered up at one place at once; hence we have given our guests time slots, so no two guests clash with each other."

Talking about Abhidnya Bhave's career, she has featured in Marathi TV shows like Lagori, Devyani, Khulata Kali Khulena, Tula Pahate Re, Chala Hawa Yeu Dya - Shelibrity Pattern and so on. She will next be seen in Shaheer Sheikh and Ankita Lokhande-starrer Pavitra Rishta 2, which is releasing on September 15, 2021, on ZEE5.