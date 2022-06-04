Exclusive! Abhidnya Bhave To Star In Web Series The Syringe Killer Alongside Subodh Bhave

Nowadays, the Marathi industry is coming up with some amazing content in the web space. A few days ago, Planet Marathi came up with the bold web series Raanbaazaar. Apart from that, there are several web shows in the language that showcased some amazing content and performances of the stars. Amidst all, Filmibeat exclusively got to know that Abhidnya Bhave and Subodh Bhave are set to star in a web series The Syringe Killer which will be streaming on VOOT.

A source close to the development informed us, "Abhidnya Bhave to be seen in a web show alongside Subodh Bhave and Sayaji Shinde. The series is titled The Syringe Killer and will be streaming on a leading OTT platform, VOOT. Although Abhidnya will be playing a small yet pivotal role in the web series, Sayaji Shinde will be seen playing the role of a gangster in the upcoming Marathi web show. The Syringe Killer will be released in three seasons. However, the release date of the first part is yet to be decided."

Well, after this news, Abhidnya Bhave fans are eager to see her look in the upcoming web series. Let us tell you, she is currently seen playing the antagonist in the ongoing Zee Marathi show Tu Tevha Tashi. The show stars Swapnil Joshi and Shilpa Tulaskar in the lead roles.

Earlier, Abhidnya was seen in the ALT Balaji web series Pavitra Rishta 2.0, which also stars Ankita Lokhande and Shaheer Sheikh. The show was produced by Ekta Kapoor.