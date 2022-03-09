Exclusive! Ek Number Star Prathamesh Parab Has THIS To Say On Being Trolled For Doing Adult Comedy Films

Prathamesh Parab is one of the popular actors in Marathi cinema. The actor impressed everyone with his amazing comic timing in films such as Timepass, Balak Palak and so on. His upcoming film, Ek Number is all set to release in theatres on March 11, 2022. Recently, in a candid chat with Filmibeat, Prathamesh opened up about his film Ek Number, directed by Milind Zumber Kavde.

While speaking about Ek Number and his character in the film, Prathamesh Parab said, "Like the name, the film is Ek Number. When the audience will come out of the theatres, they will definitely applaud the film. Instead of showing the important topic in a serious way, we tried to show it in an entertaining way. As far as my character is concerned, I am playing the role of Baburao Ganpatrao Patil. For the first time, I am playing the role of a rich man. If I talk about the story, we bunch of friends go to Konkan for a trip, where we come across some unusual incidents which change our thought process towards women. Many people could find it similar to Takatak. But I would like to say that Takatak was an adult comedy, and Ek Number is a mystery comedy. So, people above age 12, can watch the film in theatres. It is a U/A certified movie."

Prathamesh Parab is always trolled by many people for his choice of films. Let us tell you, netizens troll him for doing double meaning or adult comedy films. When asked about the same, the actor said that he is not scared of being trolled. The Timepass actor said, "I don't get scared of being trolled by people. I feel the love you get after getting trolled is very much important for me. I have been facing trolling since my first film, Balak Palak. I have often been judged by people over my choice of films or roles. However, I always work sincerely over my craft. Ek Number is also being categorized by people as it has several double meaning dialogues. People could feel that Ek Number is a double meaning film or adult film, but it is not an adult comedy. As far as the trolling is concerned, I won't change my point of view towards cinema. Kuch toh log kahenge, logon ka kaam hai kehna. Let them say whatever they want to, I will keep working hard to entertain you."

Like other actors, Prathamesh also has a wish to be a part of a sports film. While speaking about his dream role, the actor said, "I would like to play the role of a sportsperson. I love sports and whenever I get free time, I play cricket."

Women's Day 2022 Exclusive! TMKOC Star Sunayana Fozdar: Toxic Feminism Is Something That I Don't Support

While concluding the chat, he opened up about his upcoming projects. Prathamesh Parab said, "I have quite a few projects in the pipeline. There is Dhishkyanv, Takatak 2, Timepass 3, Hoy Maharaja and Drishyam 2."

Exclusive Interview! Amruta Khanvilkar: Story Of Each Character From Pondicherry Is Very Much Relatable

Talking about Ek Number, the film also stars Sumeet Bhokse, Akshata Padgaonkar, Pranali Dhaware, Milind Shinde, Ganesh Yadav, Nisha Parulekar, Rishikesh Dhamapurkar and others in key roles.