EXCLUSIVE! Gashmeer Mahajani To Star In A Film On Sambhaji Maharaj Titled Chhava

While
Gashmeer
Mahajani
is
currently
gearing
up
for
the
release
of
his
upcoming
historical
film
Sarsenapati
Hambirrao,
we
have
some
more
good
news
for
his
fans
who
love
to
see
him
in
an
larger-than-life
avatar
on
screen.
Filmibeat
exclusively
has
it
that
the
handsome
hunk
is
now
gearing
up
for
one
of
the
biggest
films
in
the
Marathi
film
industry.
The
actor
is
all
set
to
step
into
the
shoes
of
the
warrior
king
Sambhaji
Maharaj
for
his
next
magnum
opus
titled
as
Chhava.
Touted
to
be
a
visual
spectacle,
the
ambitious
film
will
be
helmed
by
Rahul
Jadhav.
The
official
announcement
of
this
big-budget
film
is
expected
to
be
made
by
the
end
of
June
with
a
motion
poster.
Gashmeer
confirmed
this
news
to
us.
Interestingly,
the
actor's
upcoming
film
Sarsenapati
Hambirrao
has
him
essaying
a
double
role-
that
of
the
celebrated
Maratha
emperor
Chhatrapati
Shivaji
and
his
son
Sambhaji
Maharaj.
The
trailer
of
this
much-anticipated
flick
has
already
created
a
lot
of
buzz
on
social
media.
Helmed
by
Pravin
Tarde,
the
film
is
slated
to
hit
the
theatrical
screens
on
March
27,
2022.
Speaking
about
Gashmeer
Mahajani,
the
actor
is
currently
busy
shooting
for
his
upcoming
MX
Player
web
series
Zakhm
which
also
features
Donal
Bisht
and
Nehal
Chudasama.