EXCLUSIVE! Gashmeer Mahajani To Star In A Film On Sambhaji Maharaj Titled Chhava

While Gashmeer Mahajani is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming historical film Sarsenapati Hambirrao, we have some more good news for his fans who love to see him in an larger-than-life avatar on screen.

Filmibeat exclusively has it that the handsome hunk is now gearing up for one of the biggest films in the Marathi film industry. The actor is all set to step into the shoes of the warrior king Sambhaji Maharaj for his next magnum opus titled as Chhava. Touted to be a visual spectacle, the ambitious film will be helmed by Rahul Jadhav.

The official announcement of this big-budget film is expected to be made by the end of June with a motion poster. Gashmeer confirmed this news to us.

Interestingly, the actor's upcoming film Sarsenapati Hambirrao has him essaying a double role- that of the celebrated Maratha emperor Chhatrapati Shivaji and his son Sambhaji Maharaj. The trailer of this much-anticipated flick has already created a lot of buzz on social media. Helmed by Pravin Tarde, the film is slated to hit the theatrical screens on March 27, 2022.

Speaking about Gashmeer Mahajani, the actor is currently busy shooting for his upcoming MX Player web series Zakhm which also features Donal Bisht and Nehal Chudasama.