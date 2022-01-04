EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW! Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Winner Vishhal Nikam On Consulting Astro-Numerologist Before The Show

Vishhal Nikam On Receiving Grand Welcome In His Village

In conversation with us, Vishhal Nikam said, "I am feeling extremely happy and blessed after winning the Bigg Boss Marathi 3. After the finale shoot, I came back to my hometown in Sangli and got overwhelmed with the love and respect from the villagers for me. I feel my village has won. People of the village celebrated Diwali after my arrival with the trophy. Respected ladies welcomed me with the aarti and I got emotional after seeing love for me into their eyes. I am living this moment."

Vishhal On Meeting His Father After A Long Time

In one of his recent interviews, the Bigg Boss Marathi 3 winner Vishhal Nikam called himself a 'commoner'. When asked about the same, he said, "I was nothing before entering this industry. I worked hard and people accepted me after seeing my talent. I am very much grateful to my fans for accepting me and loving me so much. I feel that a person should be connected with his roots despite becoming a big celebrity or a star." Vishhal further revealed that his parents were very much proud of him. On meeting his father after a long time, Vishhal said, "I was waiting to see my dad after a win as he stays in Kolkata for work. I never got much time to spend with him due to his work commitments. After seeing him at the finale, I got tears into my eyes and I hugged him tightly."

Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Winner Vishhal Nikam On Witnessing Changes In His Behaviour After The Show

Vishhal Nikam admitted that Bigg Boss has changed him as a person. He revealed, "I like to win; hence I kept my nameplate on number 1 position. From the first to the finale, I played the game with honesty and stayed the way I am in real-life. I didn't fake my emotions and reacted in the house as per the situation. The journey was very tough and it was a learning experience for me."

Vishhal Nikam Reveals He Had Consulted Astro-Numerologist Before Entering Bigg Boss Marathi 3 House

For the unversed, Vishhal Nikam had consulted the Astro-numerologist Sanjay Jumaani before entering the Bigg Boss Marathi 3 house. He admitted that he believes in numerology and followed the same. The Bigg Boss Marathi 3 winner said, "Honestly, I had consulted Astro-numerologist Sanjay Jumaani before the show. His tips helped me a lot, but after keeping my nameplate on number 1, I promised myself to work hard in the game to lead the show. I do believe in numerology. I feel, apart from the numerological part, I also played well to reach the finale and won audiences' hearts. I thank god and my fans for giving me blessings, as I always used the line 'Tumchi Saath, Maulicha Aashirwad'."

Here’s What Vishhal Nikam Regrets

Vishhal has been an integral part of Team B - Vikas Patil, Vishhal Nikam, Meenal Shah and Sonali Patil. They bonded well in the show. However, the group also had some differences during the show. When asked about the one thing which he regrets doing in his Bigg Boss Marathi 3 journey, Vishhal said, "I feel sorry for what I have said about Sonali Patil in the show. I couldn't control my emotions and burst out loudly at the wrong place. I shouldn't have done that. If I get a chance, I would like to rectify my mistake."

Vishhal Nikam Reveals Soundarya’s Reaction After His Win

During his Bigg Boss Marathi 3 journey, Vishhal Nikam confessed his love for Soundarya, whom he loves the most outside the house. Notably, he didn't reveal her real name. When asked about his current relationship status with Soundarya, the Dakkhancha Raja Jyotiba star said, "I love her so much. I got a call from her and she congratulated me. I am eagerly waiting to meet her. I will meet her soon and clarify some things. I will soon be introducing her to the world."

Vishhal Calls Meenal Shah ‘Tigress’

Meenal Shah's eviction on the 5th position was quite shocking for all. When asked about the same, Vishhal said that it was shocking for him as well. He said, "I was standing just next to her and when I saw 'Game Over', I was numb. I was not expecting her to leave so early in the finale. She is a real tigress. As far as the decision is concerned, I think people loved us a bit more than her. But talking about her behaviour, Meenal was the one who kept Team B together. I feel she is my mirror and a female version of Vishhal Nikam. She is a motivation for all the girls in India. Meenal Shah is great."

Vishhal Nikam On His Future Projects

Vishhal Nikam also revealed that all the contestants of the show are planning to party in the middle of the sea and Santosh Chaudhary aka Dadus will be arranging the same. While talking about Mahesh Manjrekar's advice, he said, "Mahesh sir's pieces of advice helped me a lot. He used to give us honest opinions about our game. He is truly an inspiration for me." When asked about his future projects, Vishhal said, "I am getting some good offers and will work out on something once I reach Mumbai. I will definitely make a big announcement soon."