Exclusive Interview! Pondicherry Star Vaibhav Tatwawadi: My Character Is Certainly In A Grey Zone

Sachin Kundalkar's film Pondicherry was released on February 25, 2022 in theatres. The Sai Tamhankar, Amruta Khanvilkar and Vaibhav Tatwawadi-starrer has been receiving a positive response from the critics. Let us tell you, Pondicherry has been released on 100 screens.

Amidst all, Filmibeat recently contacted Pondicherry's lead actor Vaibhav Tatwawadi and asked him about the film, his character, Pondicherry city, Marathi cinema and much more. Excerpts-

I always wanted to work with Sachin Kundalkar because the kind of storytelling he does is unconventional. He narrated the story and I said 'Yes' to him.

Tell us about your character in Pondicherry?

The name of my character is Rohan, and there is a hell lot of mystery around my character. This is something which I have not done before. He is completely a mischievous character. My character is certainly in a grey zone. I liked the desirability quotient of the character.

If we talk about Pondicherry, what did you find fascinating after reading the script of the film?

I loved the characters and their complexities. Sachin is known for showing very complex characters and relationships in a very simple way. That is something that attracted me the most.

Since the film has been shot on a smartphone, what challenges did you face while shooting?

Absolutely nothing, because there was no 'tam-jham' on the sets. There were hardly a few people present on the sets. When we shoot a scene with 100-150 people on set, as an actor, I had to concentrate more on the scene. I was in my zone and world while shooting for Pondicherry. It was very comfortable.

How much do you relate with your character Rohan and what qualities would you like to take from him?

I would love to take his flamboyance, confidence and charm. The character is very complicated and I would never like to live a life like the character has lived. So, I don't want to relate to it. But of course, there are certain emotions that are so universal that you relate to, like the pain and loss of something.

How was your experience working with Sai and Amruta?

We knew each other before as well. It was a wonderful experience working with them. Both are fabulous actresses. All the actors have done a fabulous job.

You have acted in several Marathi and Hindi films. Which industry's working style do you like the most and why?

More or less the work culture is the same. Everything depends upon the director and his thought process. I don't categorise as Hindi and Marathi. I categorise as the director's temperament. According to the director's temperament, things happen on the sets. Sachin is a very disciplined director. He is very particular about everything. So, everything depends upon the director's working style.

Because of the revolution in digital space, several Marathi actors are getting a chance to showcase their talent in several web series. Being an actor, what tips would you like to give to aspiring Marathi actors?

I don't consider Marathi less than Hindi. I don't want to give any tips to the actors. A good actor will do good stuff in Hindi as well as the Marathi industry. I don't find any difference between both industries.

Tell us about your upcoming projects

One of my Hindi films is ready for release. I have shot for a Hindi web series and two of my Marathi films will go on floors soon.

Lastly, why people should watch Pondicherry in theatres?

It's a wonderful experience. I am sure people are going to love it. I would like to request the audience to experience the beauty of Pondicherry in theatres.