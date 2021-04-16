Fans Heap Praise On Prasad Oak’s Next Chandramukhi’s Teaser; See Comments

On the occasion of Gudi Padwa 2021 (April 13, 2021), actor-director Prasad Oak shared teaser of his upcoming directorial venture Chandramukhi on Instagram. He captioned the post as, "आनंद होतोय जाहीर करताना नववर्षाच्या पहिल्या दिवशी "गुढीपाडव्याला" "चंद्रमुखी" येणार तुमच्या भेटीला. मंगलमयी "दिवाळी पाडव्याला" #चंद्रमुखी #5नोव्हेंबर2021 #येत्यादिवाळीत #chandramukhi #chandramukhiteaser #planetmarathi #goldenratiofilms #vishwaspatil #flyingdragonentertainment."

According to his caption, Chandramukhi will release on November 5, 2021 on the occasion of Diwali. Well, ever since the Smile Please actor announced his next, fans can't keep calm to watch it. After all, Chandramukhi is written by Chinmay Mandlekar and its music is being composed by National Award-winning music composer duo Ajay-Atul.

Several Marathi celebrities like Subodh Bhave, Pooja Sawant, Amey Rane, Siddharth Jadhav, Sonalee Kulkarni, Amruta Khanvilkar, Jitendra Joshi and others praised the teaser of Chandramukhi. Apart from celebs, fans also showered love on the same, and expressed their excitement to watch the film in the comment section.

Talking about Chandramukhi, the film is based on the novel of the same name written by Vishwas Patil. The film will be a musical treat for all. Coming back to Prasad Oak, the director has earlier directed films like Hirkani, Kaccha Limbu, Hay Kay Nay Kay, etc.

