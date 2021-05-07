Fatteshikast Actor Navnath Gaikwad Passes Away Due To COVID-19

Popular Marathi actor Navnath Gaikwad passed away on May 6, 2021, due to COVID-19 complications. The actor had reportedly been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai, where he breathed his last while undergoing coronavirus treatment. For the unversed, Navnath had featured in historical dramas Fatteshikast and Farzand, directed by Digpal Lanjekar.

The director took to Facebook and confirmed his death. He expressed grief over Navnath Gaikwad's tragic demise and called him a very talented and hard-working actor. Digpal Lanjekar's Facebook post read, "फर्जंद आणि फत्तेशिकस्त मध्ये काम केलेल्या नवनाथ गायकवाड या एका अत्यंत गुणी आणि मेहनती कलाकाराचे कोरोनामुळे दुःखद निधन झाले. त्याच्या आत्म्यास सद्गती लाभो ही ईश्वरचरणी प्रार्थना.."

Well, Navnath Gaikwad's demise is indeed a big loss for the Marathi industry. A few days ago, Mulshi Pattern actor Amol Dhawade and popular actress Abhilasha Patil passed away due to COVID-19 complications. In Maharashtra, the cases are rising rapidly and commoners are facing issues in finding beds, oxygen and medicines.

Also Read : Abhilasha Patil Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications; Baapmanus Actor Sanjay Kulkarni Expresses Grief

The Maharashtra government has already imposed lockdown till May 15, 2021, and because of this, film, TV shows and ads shootings have been banned in the state. Right now, the makers of popular Marathi shows are shooting outside Maharashtra.

Also Read : Marathi Actress Ashalata Wabgaonkar Passes Away Of COVID-19; Renuka Shahane Pens Emotional Note

May his soul rest in peace!