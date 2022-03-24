Filmfare Announces The Sixth Edition Of Filmfare Awards Marathi 2021 With Sonalee Kulkarni

Filmfare is all set to host the 6th edition of the Filmfare Awards Marathi on 31st March 2022 in

association with Planet Marathi as title partner. This year's show will be held at St. Andrew's

Auditorium, Bandra, Mumbai and will bring double the excitement and celebrations as it will honour

Marathi Films released between 2020-2021.

The star-studded ceremony will once again laud the cinematic excellence displayed by one of India's oldest film industries. The celebration will witness the biggest and most-talented names from the Marathi Film industry make a grand entry on the red carpet.

Hosted by Amey Wagh and Siddharth Jadhav, the night will see accomplished actors Pooja Sawant and Manasi Nayak pay a heartfelt tribute to the late Lata Mangeshkar, an icon who moved generations with her voice. The two stars shall celebrate the stellar career and songs sung by the 'Queen of Melody', who left behind a lasting legacy and gave us music that will live on forever. Furthermore, showing great skill and taking the entertainment a notch higher in their individual acts will be Mrunmayee Deshpande, Sonalee Kulkarni, Vaibhav Tatwawadi and the versatile Amruta Khanvilkar in a special performance.

Talking about the upcoming edition of the awards, Mr. Deepak Lamba, CEO, Worldwide Media said,

"Filmfare, for decades, has witnessed the ascent of Marathi cinema, that has always attracted

cinephiles seeking compelling narratives. Having been part of this remarkable journey, we, through

the Filmfare Awards Marathi, have rejoiced in shining the spotlight on this talented film industry and

its exceptional cinematic performances. We are delighted to partner with Planet Marathi for a grand

award ceremony that will see fans of Marathi cinema marvel at the industry's excellence and watch

their favourite celebrities perform. The stage is set as we welcome the Marathi film fraternity and

take the celebrations to unprecedented heights."

Sharing his thoughts about the awards, Mr. Jitesh Pillaai, Editor, Filmfare, said, "Marathi cinema is

an integral part of India's entertainment industry that continues to produce stellar films year on

year. The iconic Black Lady has been the embodiment of cinematic excellence in the country, and we

look forward to enhancing her glory at the upcoming ceremony. Proud to celebrate not one, but two

terrific years of Marathi cinema, we hope to put together an entertaining show that is one of a kind

and will be long remembered."

Speaking about the collaboration with Filmfare, Mr. Akshay Bardapurkar, Founder and Chairman,

Planet Marathi OTT said, "The Marathi film industry is taking slow, but gradual steps towards

becoming the very epicentre of Indian entertainment. The experience of Marathi cinema is today

beginning to transform the audience that consumes it. They're all real, human, believable stories

told by excellent actors and filmmakers, with simple yet gripping screenplays. We are delighted to

extend our long-standing association with Filmfare that celebrates the cinematic excellence of an

industry we are all very proud of."

Sonalee Kulkarni, actor, said, "I'd like to firstly congratulate Filmfare for yet another year of

celebrating Marathi Cinema. For years, the Filmfare Awards Marathi have inspired artists to push the

envelope for the coveted Black Lady. I am excited to be part of such a popular and grand ceremony

where we celebrate the industry that has made its presence felt on the global stage."