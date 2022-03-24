Filmfare Announces The Sixth Edition Of Filmfare Awards Marathi 2021 With Sonalee Kulkarni
Filmfare
is
all
set
to
host
the
6th
edition
of
the
Filmfare
Awards
Marathi
on
31st
March
2022
in
association with Planet Marathi as title partner. This year's show will be held at St. Andrew's
Auditorium, Bandra, Mumbai and will bring double the excitement and celebrations as it will honour
Marathi Films released between 2020-2021.
The star-studded ceremony will once again laud the cinematic excellence displayed by one of India's oldest film industries. The celebration will witness the biggest and most-talented names from the Marathi Film industry make a grand entry on the red carpet.
Hosted by Amey Wagh and Siddharth Jadhav, the night will see accomplished actors Pooja Sawant and Manasi Nayak pay a heartfelt tribute to the late Lata Mangeshkar, an icon who moved generations with her voice. The two stars shall celebrate the stellar career and songs sung by the 'Queen of Melody', who left behind a lasting legacy and gave us music that will live on forever. Furthermore, showing great skill and taking the entertainment a notch higher in their individual acts will be Mrunmayee Deshpande, Sonalee Kulkarni, Vaibhav Tatwawadi and the versatile Amruta Khanvilkar in a special performance.
Talking
about
the
upcoming
edition
of
the
awards,
Mr.
Deepak
Lamba,
CEO,
Worldwide
Media
said,
"Filmfare, for decades, has witnessed the ascent of Marathi cinema, that has always attracted
cinephiles seeking compelling narratives. Having been part of this remarkable journey, we, through
the Filmfare Awards Marathi, have rejoiced in shining the spotlight on this talented film industry and
its exceptional cinematic performances. We are delighted to partner with Planet Marathi for a grand
award ceremony that will see fans of Marathi cinema marvel at the industry's excellence and watch
their favourite celebrities perform. The stage is set as we welcome the Marathi film fraternity and
take the celebrations to unprecedented heights."
Sharing
his
thoughts
about
the
awards,
Mr.
Jitesh
Pillaai,
Editor,
Filmfare,
said,
"Marathi
cinema
is
an integral part of India's entertainment industry that continues to produce stellar films year on
year. The iconic Black Lady has been the embodiment of cinematic excellence in the country, and we
look forward to enhancing her glory at the upcoming ceremony. Proud to celebrate not one, but two
terrific years of Marathi cinema, we hope to put together an entertaining show that is one of a kind
and will be long remembered."
Speaking
about
the
collaboration
with
Filmfare,
Mr.
Akshay
Bardapurkar,
Founder
and
Chairman,
Planet Marathi OTT said, "The Marathi film industry is taking slow, but gradual steps towards
becoming the very epicentre of Indian entertainment. The experience of Marathi cinema is today
beginning to transform the audience that consumes it. They're all real, human, believable stories
told by excellent actors and filmmakers, with simple yet gripping screenplays. We are delighted to
extend our long-standing association with Filmfare that celebrates the cinematic excellence of an
industry we are all very proud of."
Sonalee
Kulkarni,
actor,
said,
"I'd
like
to
firstly
congratulate
Filmfare
for
yet
another
year
of
celebrating Marathi Cinema. For years, the Filmfare Awards Marathi have inspired artists to push the
envelope for the coveted Black Lady. I am excited to be part of such a popular and grand ceremony
where we celebrate the industry that has made its presence felt on the global stage."