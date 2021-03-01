Filmfare Awards Marathi 2020: Deepak Dobriyal, Mukta Barve, Anandi Gopal Win The Top Honours

Filmfare Awards Marathi 2020, one of the most prestigious film awards of Marathi cinema, is finally announced. The grand 5th Planet Filmfare Awards Marathi 2020 event was held at St. Andrews, Bandra, Mumbai, on February 28, Sunday. Deepak Dobriyal, Mukta Barve, and acclaimed film Anandi Gopal won the top honours at the ceremony.

Deepak Dobriyal, the supremely talented actor bagged the black lady for the Best Actor in a leading role (male), for his exceptional performance in Baba. Mukta Barve, on the other hand, won the trophy for the Best Actor in a leading role (female) for her performance in Smile Please. The acclaimed movie Anandi Gopal went to bag several awards in various categories, including the award for the Best Film.

The Filmfare Awards Marathi 2020 event was hosted by the popular actors Amey Wagh and Siddharth Jadav. The star-studded event witnessed some high-voltage performances by the leading faces of Marathi cinema, as well as some emotional moments.

Here we present the complete winners' list of Filmfare Awards Marathi 2020. Have a look...

Best Film: Anandi Gopal

Best Film Critics: Baba

Excellence in Marathi cinema: Mahesh Kothare

Best Director: Sameer Vidwans (Anandi Gopal)

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male): Deepak Dobriyal (Baba)

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female): Mukta Barve (Smile Please)

Best Actor Critics: Lalit Prabhakar (Anandi Gopal)

Best Actress Critics: Sonalee Kulkarni (Hirkani), Bhagyashree Milind (Anandi Gopal)

Best Debut (Female): Shivani Surve (Triple Seat)

Best Debut Director: Saleel Kulkarni (Wedding Cha Shinema)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male): Shashank Shende (Kaagar)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female): Neena Kulkarni (Mogra)

Best Child Artist: Adarsha Kadam and Vedashree Khadilkar (Khari Biscuit)

Best Music Album: Anandi Gopal (Saurabh Bhalerao, Hrishikesh Datar, and Jashraj Joshi)

Best Lyrics: Kshitij Paatwardhan (Tula Japna Aahe - Khari Biscuit)

Best Playback Singer (Male): Adarsh Shinde (Khari Biscuit - Tula Japna Aahe)

Best Playback Singer (Female): Shalmali Kholgade (Girlfriend - Querida Querida)

Best Story: Manish Singh (Baba)

Best Screenplay: Karan Sharma (Anandi Gopal)

Best Dialogue: Irawati Karnik (Anandi Gopal)

Best Production Design: Sunil Nigvekar and Nilesh Wagh (Anandi Gopal)

Best Cinematography: Aakash Agarwal (Anandi Gopal)

Best Editing: Charushri Roy (Anandi Gopal)

Best Background Score: Saurabh Bhalerao (Girlfriend)

Best Sound Design: Nikhil Lanjekar and Himanshu Aambekar- Fatteshikast

Best Choreography: Rahul Thombre and Sanjeev Howladar (Majhi Story Cute Wali Sweet Wali Love Story- Girlfriend)

Best Costume Design: Poornima Oak (Fatteshikast).

