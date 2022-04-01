Filmfare Awards Marathi 2021 Winners List! Jhimma, Dhurala And The Disciple Win Big

The 6th edition of Planet Marathi presents Filmfare Awards Marathi 2021, which was held on March 31, 2022 in Mumbai. The star-studded night was hosted by Siddharth Jadhav and Amey Wagh. Interestingly, celebrities like Janhvi Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Anu Malik, Pratik Gandhi, Sachin Pilgaonkar, Ankush Chaudhari, Sai Tamhankar, Amruta Khanvilkar and others graced the event in their stylish appearances.

Ever since the award ceremony was announced, fans have been eager to know who will be winning the prestigious black lady at the Filmfare Awards Marathi 2021. And guess what, we recently got to know the winners of the Marathi Filmfare Awards 2021. Let's have a look at the full winners list here-

Best Film - Jhimma and Karkhanisanchi Waari

Best Director - Mangesh Joshi (Karkhanisanchi Waari)

Best Actor In A Leading Role (Male) - Ankush Chaudhari (Dhurala)

Best Actor In A Leading Role (Female) - Sai Tamhankar (Dhurala) and Nehha Pendse (June)

Best Film Critics - The Disciple and Bhonga

Best Actor Critics - Aditya Modak (The Disciple)

Best Actress Critics - Sonali Kulkarni (Pension) and Neena Kulkarni (Photo Prem)

Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Male) - Siddharth Jadhav (Dhurala)

Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Female) - Sonalee Kulkarni (Dhurala) and Geetanjali Kulkarni (Karkhanisanchi Waari)

Best Debut (Male) - Ruturaj Wankhede (Jayanti) and Virat Madke (Kesari)

Best Debut (Female) - Resham Shrivardhan (June)

Best Debut Director - Amar Bharat Deokar (Mhorkya) and Naveena Deshaboina (Lata Bhagwan Kare)

Excellence In Marathi Cinema - Sulochana Latkar

Best Child Artist - Rama Deokar (Mhorkya)

Best Music - Amitraj (Jhimma)

Best Lyrics - Guru Thakur - Preetam (Kona Maga Bhir Bhirata)

Best Playback Singer (Male) - Adarsh Shinde (Dhurala)

Best Playback Singer (Female) - Apeksha Dandekar - Maze Gaon (Jhimma)

Best Story - Achyut Narayan (Vegali Vaat)

Best Screenplay - Chaitanya Tamhane (The Disciple)

Best Dialogues - Irawati Karnik (Jhimma) and Kshitij Patwardhan (Dhurala)

Best Production Design - Pooja Talreja and Ravin D Karde (The Disciple)

Best Cinematography - Michael Sobocinski (The Disciple)

Best Editing - Abhijit Deshpande and Sourabh Prabhudesai (Bali)

Best Background Score - AV Prafullachandra (Dhurala)

Best Sound Design - Anita Kushwaha and Naren Chandavarkar (The Disciple)

Let us tell you, the Filmfare Awards Marathi 2021 full event will be telecast on April 3, 2022 at 7 pm on Zee Marathi.